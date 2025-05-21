5 Things to Do: Enjoy the arts this weekend in Kane County

STC FINE ART FAIR 2024 The St. Charles Fine Arts Show takes place May 24 and May 25 along Riverside Avenue in downtown St. Charles. (BrigetteBurgmanPhotography.com/BrigetteBurgmanPhotography.com)

Gareth Reynolds at The Comedy Vault: Stand-up comedian The Dollop co-host Gareth Reynolds will perform five shows between May 22-25, at The Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson Street in Batavia. Admission is $25 per person. St. Charles Fine Art Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 24, on Riverside Ave. between Main Street and Illinois Ave. in St. Charles: The 27th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show will feature over 110 artists, each hand-selected by a jury for their talent and style. Artists will display work in a range of media, including ceramics, digital art, drawing, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture and more. All pieces will be available for purchase during the show. Chicagoland Gems & Minerals Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 24, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 25, in wings B and C of the Kane County Fairgrounds’ Prairie Event Center: This two-day event will feature nationally-known dealers of jewelry, fossils, semi-precious and precious stones, lapidary arts, geode splitting, a silent auction, Kids Korner, door prizes and more. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students and free for kids under 13. Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast: 7 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 26 at United Methodist Church of Geneva, 211 Hamilton Street. Head to the Methodist Church for the 69th annual Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast, featuring pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice and milk for $10 per adult and $5 per child aged 3 to 12 years. Funds from this event will be used my the United Methodist Men’s Clubs of Geneva and Batavia to support local charities. The Women: A Story of Two Army Nurses in Vietnam: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 27, at Geneva Public Library. Historical storyteller Lynn Rymaz will present the fictional story of nurse Frankie McGrath from The Women by Kristin Hannah with the true story of nurse Lynda Van Devanter, who served in Vietnam, from her book Home Before Morning. This free historical retelling is intended for adults.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kane-county-chronicle/local-events.