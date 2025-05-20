May 20, 2025
‘Voices of Rock Radio’ bring the classics to Arcada Theatre

By Aimee Barrows
Former singers from Journey, Kansas and Boston will perform at the Arcada Theatre on Friday, May 30.

It’s the ultimate classic rock show at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles as the ‘Voices of Rock Radio’ tour takes the stage on Friday, May 30.

John Elefante, the former lead singer of Kansas; Kevin Chalfant, who performed with Journey; and Fran Cosmo, former lead vocalist of Boston, will perform some of the greatest songs in rock history from their respective bands on one night.

According to a news release, these highly decorated artists have won numerous Grammy Awards, Billboard singles, BMI Songwriting Awards, plus major soundtrack and touring credits.

Tickets start at $46.75 and can purchased online at the Arcada’s website. For more information about upcoming shows at the Arcada, visit oshows.com.

For more information about the performers, visit voicesofrockradio.com.

