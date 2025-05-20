Ottawa Food and Wine Festival set for May 31

Sip on award-winning wines from across the country at the inaugural Ottawa Food and Wine Festival on Saturday, May 31, at the Old Central School lot in downtown Ottawa.

Enjoy gourmet small bites from local chefs and restaurants that are perfectly paired with the wines. Riboli Family Wines and Bogle Family Vineyards will bring a variety of premium varietals and unique blends to taste.

The festival kicks off at 11 a.m., with live music from Aaron Kelly, followed by Jaik Willis at 1 p.m. and wraps up with Dan Hubbard from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Food and Wine Festival coincides with the kickoff of the Ottawa Farmers & Makers Market, located at 100 W. Jackson St., from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Purchase fresh produce, handmade goods and unique creations from local farmers and artisans.

The event is sponsored by the Ottawa Downtown Association and is for adults 21 and over. Tickets are $40 and include eight wine tastings, live music, chef demos and more. Tickets are expected to sell out and can be purchased at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/ottawa-food-and-wine-festival.

The Old Central School lot is located at 400 Clinton St.

For more information, visit ottawadowntownassociation.org.