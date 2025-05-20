Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar to open new location in Oak Brook

Fat Rosie's Taco & Tequila Bar will open its seventh location in Oak Brook on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Photo provided by Fat Rosie's. )

Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar will open its seventh Chicago area location in Oak Brook on Friday, May 23.

The vibrant, high-energy Mexican taco and tequila bar’s newest location is at 3011 Butterfield Road, Suite B101.

Spanning over 7,000 square feet, the Oak Brook location will feature two patios, a private event space, live music and all the bold flavors and big personalities that Fat Rosie’s guests have come to love, according to a news release.

Whether it’s Taco Tuesday, your best friend’s birthday or a “just because” margarita night, Fat Rosie’s always brings the party with festive music, sombreros and tequila shots.

Guests can expect eye-popping, authentic decor straight from Mexico, including alebrijes (hand-painted, brightly colored Mexican folk art of animals), a thatched roof palapa and custom art throughout the restaurant.

The menu has traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern take on authentic flavors, including favorites like chips and dips, tacos and tamales, plus bolder menu items like sizzling Kick-Ass Fajitas, the legendary El Patron Gordo Burrito (a larger-than-life 3 lb. stuffed burrito) and new additions like Fiesta Nachos.

The drink menu starts with a lineup of Ass-Kickin’ Margaritas® and signature cocktails like the spicy-smooth Pepino Picoso, the vibrant Paloma Rosa and Fat Rosie’s own Michelada Chingona made with their locally-brewed Chingona Lager, plus frozen margs, a full lineup of tequilas and cervezas and newly added mocktails.

Fat Rosie’s has additional locations in Naperville, Schaumburg, Frankfort, Lincolnshire, Lincolnwood and the most recent opening in Rosemont.

For more information, visit fatrosies.com.