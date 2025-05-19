Laughter takes center stage for Father’s Day comedy show at Raue Center

“For Fathers Comedy Show” will perform at the Raue Center for the Arts June 13. (Image provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Get ready for a night of hilarity and heart as Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake presents “For Fathers Comedy Show” at 8 p.m. Friday, June 13.

Showcasing a stellar lineup featuring seasoned comics John DaCosse, Dwayne Kennedy, Warren B. Hall and Brian Hicks, this show promises to deliver side-splitting humor in honor of Father’s Day, according to a news release.

The comedians share their unique perspectives on fatherhood, being a son and all the ups and downs that come with being a man in today’s world. Raue Center will transform into a mancave for a night filled with laughter that is sure to resonate with dads and non-dads alike.

About the comedians:

John DaCosse brings 40 years of professional stand-up comedy experience, having shared the stage with legends such as Dave Chappelle and George Lopez. A familiar face on Comedy Central and NBC, DaCosse is also the curator of Raue Center’s Lucy’s Comedy.

Warren B. Hall offers relatable, funny humor that has entertained audiences both here at home and for troops stationed overseas in Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan.

Dwayne Kennedy, a Chicago native, is recognized for his impressive credits that include appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Voted best stand-up comedian at the 2002 US Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Kennedy continues to showcase his innovative talent on stages everywhere.

Brian Hicks, one of the most sought-after comedians in the country, is known for his clever material and engaging audience interaction. His comedy album “Dibs” is available on iTunes, and he has been featured on Sirius XM radio.

Tickets start at $35* ($24.50 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.