Cantigny Jazz and Wine Fest returns June 15

Cantigny's Jazz and Wine Fest is Sunday, June 15, 2025, which is Father's Day. (Photo provided by Cantigny)

This Father’s Day, experience a day filled with smooth rhythms, exceptional wines and a lively atmosphere perfect for music lovers of all ages at Cantigny’s Jazz & Wine Fest.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Cantigny Park in Wheaton, the June 15 festival offers an all-day celebration of world-class music, fine wine and great company.

Back by popular demand, the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra™ will headline an incredible lineup of jazz performances throughout the day.

Guests can sample a curated selection of wines for summer sipping. Additionally, a wide assortment of meal and snack options will be available for purchase, provided by Cantigny’s in-house culinary team. Choices include the popular Artisanal Snack Tote for Two ($75), which can be ordered in advance for pick up at the festival.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is for all ages. Cantigny is located at 1s151 Winfield Road, Wheaton

Tickets are $75, which includes wine tastings; $50 for music only and $30 for those under 21. Parking is included in the ticket price.

For more information about Cantigny, including hours, permanent attractions, and upcoming events, or to purchase tickets for the event, visit Cantigny.org.