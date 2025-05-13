‘The Value of Moscow’ makes Midwest premiere in Elgin

Elgin Theatre Company presents the Midwest premiere of "The Value of Moscow," a dramedy playing Friday through Sunday, May 16 to 18, in Elgin. (Photo provided by Brian Rabinowitz)

Enjoying its Midwest debut is an unusual dark comedy written by Amy Dellagiarino and presented by Elgin Theatre Company. In “The Value of Moscow,” three unique and dysfunctional sisters attempt to move into a shabby apartment in New York City.

Their lives crumbling, the sisters all hold long-simmering resentments and grievances that have to be resolved. They can’t even decide how to unpack boxes together.

Casting well, director Brian Rabinowitz maintains a razor-sharp, quick-witted production. The tightly paced action remains continuous as literate wit abounds and captures audience attention and focus. Despite the Moscow reference of the title, he points out the recent work is not a modern retelling of Anton Chekhov’s “Three Sisters.”

Rabinowitz was looking for a piece that had not been done “547 times in the Chicagoland area … [the play’s three sisters], to paraphrase Leo Tolstoy in ‘Anna Karenina,’ have their own unique form of unhappiness.” Sharply drawn dialogue and the turn of events prove both Dellagiarino and Rabinowitz’s intents.

Scenic director Barry Norton has interpreted the three sisters’ New York apartment as simple, rundown and full of labeled packing boxes and a few chairs. Effective touches are pale empty places on walls where pictures from previous owners once hung; there’s also a flimsily sheeted window, arch and door for entrances and exits.

Andrew Van Durme’s light design hit the desired scene changes and moods. (I even appreciated the police emergency lights!) Matt Hordyke runs the light board efficiently, and stage manager Heather Manzella keeps it all running flawlessly. Strong team.

The five-member ensemble cast showcases two marvelous male supporting actors, both affable in their delivery: Dean Gallagher is sweetly anxious Cliff (aka Z), the snowmobile-delivery pizza man, and Sam Nachison is Jimbo, the larger-than-life reported head of the Irish Mafia. Both actors are involved in darkly comedic character development scenes. They’re pros.

As for the three sisters:

Katie McClatchey is Rose, the sister who fixes everything everyone is running away from. She maintains cheerfulness and attempts order from start to almost finish. McClatchey is great at portraying overacting and excitement, showcasing a maternal instinct. Her effervescent Rose is a former first-grade teacher.

Jocelyn Adamski is Emily, the mediocre writer who delivers one-line zingers well, is full of glowering resentments and is trapped in a failing marriage. She also makes the best transition – and saves the day.

Kyra Savage is the youngest sister, Clara, a lost soul, a nihilist and, at times, morose. She truly is trying to escape her life. Savage portrays the most difficult of the three siblings.

This dramedy is full of honesty and duress, and perhaps you’ll experience a bit of recognition. It’s always a challenge for a troupe to stage unknown works – especially these days and especially for a nonprofit theater. There is no telling how an audience will react.

“The Value of Moscow” has fresh theater potential – so support Elgin Theatre Company‘s venture.

(Play contains adult language and violence.)

• Regina Belt-Daniels has directed, stage-managed, produced and acted in more than 40 productions throughout Illinois, and has served on many theater boards in positions ranging from secretary to vice president. This is her 11th year of writing theater reviews for Shaw Local News Network.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: Elgin Theatre Company‘s “The Value of Moscow”

• WHERE: Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., eighth floor, Elgin

• WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18

• COST: $25 for general admission; $23 for students and seniors age 62 or older

• INFORMATION: 847-741-0532, tickets@inil.com, elgin-theatre.org