Comedy, metal & nerd culture collide as Brian Posehn returns to The Comedy Vault

Get ready for three nights of laugh-out-loud stand-up as Brian Posehn takes the stage at The Comedy Vault in downtown Batavia Nov. 13-15.

According to a news release, Posehn is not only a stand-up powerhouse but also a familiar face from “The Mandalorian,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Mr. Show,” “The Sarah Silverman Program” and a co-writer of Marvel’s Deadpool comics.

Beyond television, Posehn is a metalhead, actor, voice-over artist, podcast host and comedy album creator. His stand-up blends dry, observational humor with self-deprecating wit, pop culture references and stories about life as a nerd, father and touring comedian.

Fans can expect a night of unfiltered, unapologetic, and hilarious stand-up in an intimate club setting. With his last Comedy Vault shows selling out quickly, early ticket purchases are highly encouraged.

The Comedy Vault is located at 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.