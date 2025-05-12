St. Charles Fine Art Show set for May 24-25

STC ART FAIR 2023 The 27th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show is Memorial Day Weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 25. (Provided by St. Charles Business Alliance/BrigetteBurgmanPhotography.com)

The 27th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show is set for Saturday, May 24 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 25 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. in downtown St. Charles.

More than 110 local, national and international artists will line Riverside Avenue between Main Street (Route 64) and Illinois Street. This free event showcases original juried artists in a variety of mediums including ceramics, painting, sculpture, photography and more. All art exhibited at the event will be available for sale.

Guests admire photography by Highland Park artist Mark Hersch at the annual Fine Art Show on May 25 and 26, 2024, in downtown St. Charles. (David Petesch)

According to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance, individuals who spend $250 or more in art at the show will be eligible to receive two free tickets to the Arcada Theatre in part of the Artcada Purchase Program, sponsored by Onesti Entertainment. Once a patron spends $250 on art, they will need to visit the information booth with their receipts to obtain the voucher. The voucher is valid through May 16, 2026.

On Saturday afternoon, ten Fine Art Show exhibitors will be presented with an artist award during the Awards Presentation. These awards recognize the artist’s originality, technique, execution, expression and overall impression of their art. There will be six “Awards of Excellence,” three “Judges Awards” and one “Best of Show Award” given.

In addition to the juried art, visitors will be able to hear local musicians perform live at Flagship on the Fox and Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling, and also have the chance to partake in an array of family-friendly activities in the St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Activity Zone. This zone will contain art-related activities, including painting a car, organized by the Pottawatomie Garden Club, and several hands-on art activities for purchase, organized by All Things Art Studio.

Hundreds attended the annual Fine Art Show on May 25 and 26, 2024, in downtown St. Charles. (David Petesch)

In addition to the juried artists, Fine Line Creative Arts Center will be located in the Feature Event, demonstrating the creation of a variety of mediums on both days of the event.

Back for the second year, attendees can enjoy an Art & Music Experience on the 1st Street Plaza from 1– 3 p.m. on both days of the show. During this event, spectators will be able to experience the fusion of art and music, as artist Alex Puryear brings the rhythm to life on canvas. He will be creating works of art alongside the musical groups John Wesley Experience on Saturday, and alongside 13 Days on Sunday.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view and purchase art from returning award-winning artists from last year’s show. The returning award-winning artists include:

· William Boyle, Wood – 2024 Award of Excellence

· Karri Jamison, Acrylic Painting – 2024 Award of Excellence

· Kyle Hendrix, Clay/Ceramics – 2024 Judges Award

· Eric Lee, Digital Art – 2024 Judges Award

To find the full list of juried artists who will be at the 2025 St. Charles Fine Art Show, visit stcharlesfineartshow.com/list-of-artists.

To find more information on the 2025 St. Charles Fine Art Show, visit stcharlesfineartshow.com.