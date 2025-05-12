‘Million Dollar Quartet’ extended to January at Aurora’s Stolp Island Theatre

Garrett Forrestal (center) plays Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet, the inaugural production at Paramount Theatre’s Stolp Island Theatre, 5 E. Downer Place, Suite G, in downtown Aurora. Performances have been extended through Jan. 4, 2026 due to popular demand. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

Paramount Theatre’s smash hit “Million Dollar Quartet” has been extended at Stolp Island Theatre through Jan. 4, 2026, by popular demand.

According to a news release from the theatre, both Stolp Island Theatre and the production itself are custom built as an immersive experience inside a replica of the original Sun Records recording studio in Memphis, Tennessee. Music legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins came together at the studio on Dec. 4, 1956, and recorded one of the most historic jam sessions in rock ‘n’ roll history.

Paramount’s Sun Studio is lined with just three rows on either side with a total of 98 seats, so audiences are treated to an intimate, one-of-a-kind live musical theater experience anchored by incredible, up-close performances of some of the best songs in rock ‘n’ roll history, like “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk the Line,” “Hound Dog” and “Great Balls of Fire.”

The current production stars Garrett Forrestal (Jerry Lee Lewis), Matt McClure (Carl Perkins), Bill Scott Sheets (Johnny Cash) and Alex Swindle (Elvis Presley), with Madison Palmer (Dyanne), Sam Pearson (Sam Phillips), Brandon Pollard (Fluke), Jake Saleh (Brother Jay) and Haley Jane Schafer (Marion).

Performance times through June 29 are Wednesday at 1:30 and 7 p.m., Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 5:30 p.m.

In July, the new performance schedule through October 2025 is Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., Sunday at 1 . and 5:30 p.m., with an added 7 p.m. performance, rotating each week, on either Wednesday or Thursday evening (check the website for alternating dates).

Starting in November, the performance schedule will be Wednesday at 1:30 and 7 p.m., Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 5:30 p.m.

For more information, visit ParamountAurora.com.