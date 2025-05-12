Lazy Dog restaurant coming to Algonquin in 2026

Lazy Dog Restaurants , a casual dining restaurant known for its innovative twists on American dishes, is opening a new restaurant in Algonquin next year.

The restaurant will open at 1731 South Randall Road and marks the brand’s sixth in Illinois, following its most recent opening in Buffalo Grove in March 2025.

Lazy Dog Cafe opened its newest location in Buffalo Grove Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Steve Zalusky)

“We enjoy getting to know each neighborhood we join, and we’re excited to continue that journey in Algonquin,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurants, in a news release. “We hope to become a place where people can gather, slow down and enjoy a great meal together.”

Designed to feel like a Rocky Mountain Wyoming escape, Lazy Dog’s warm interior will be complete with lodge-inspired furnishings, ledge stone and artwork reminiscent of the Cowboy State. A large outdoor patio will be built around a cozy firepit for gatherings with friends and family, the release stated.

Lazy Dog’s menu focuses on comfort food with a twist that highlights seasonal ingredients, handcrafted cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, plus brunch on the weekends and late night and happy hour specials.

For additional information about Lazy Dog Restaurants, visit lazydogrestaurants.com.