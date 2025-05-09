Banner art returns to St. Charles this summer

The St. Charles Art Council's community art project will feature hand painted banners in Mt. St. Mary's Park this summer. (Photo by Claudia Frost)

Grab a paint brush and get creative, as the Community Banner Art exhibit returns to St. Charles this summer.

The St. Charles Arts Council is offering 150 blank banners to the community for this fun, all-ages public art project. Whether you’re a seasoned painter, a first-time doodler, or just looking for a summer art activity, this is your chance to turn a big blank canvas into something amazing, according to a news release.

Participants can buy a banner and paint/materials for either $25 (St. Charles Arts Council members) or $30 (nonmembers) to take home and create. The banners will be part of an outdoor exhibit around the skate park fencing at Mt. St. Mary Park.

Pick-up starts Saturday, May 24 at the Arts Resource Center, 121 N. 2nd St., Suite H, and must be picked up by Saturday, June 7, during gallery hours Wednesday–Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Painted banners will be on display from July 17 through Sept. 28 in the park.

All ages and skill levels are welcome.

Visit stcharlesartscouncil.org to purchase a banner or for more information about this project.