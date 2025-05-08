Bob Seger tribute band to rock Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Soundtracks of a Generation’s Bob Seger tribute band brings the legendary sounds of Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band to the Raue Center For The Arts at 8 p.m. Friday, May 16. (Image provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Relive the magic of classic rock as the Soundtracks of a Generation’s Bob Seger tribute band brings the legendary sounds of Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band to the Raue Center For The Arts at 8 p.m. Friday, May 16.

Seger fans can expect to experience the energy and excitement that defined a generation of music, according to a news release from Raue Center.

From the mid-70s through the 90s, Seger dominated the airwaves with unforgettable hits such as “Turn The Page,” “Night Moves,” “Hollywood Nights” and “Old Time Rock and Roll.”

His contribution to the music industry was recognized when “Old Time Rock and Roll” was voted Song of the Century in 2001, further cementing his legacy as one of the defining voices of American music, according to the release.

Tickets start at $40 and can be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.