Paramount Theatre to present free Spark Lab reading of new Spanish musical

Paramount Theatre’s New Works Department is hosting a free Spark Lab concert reading of “Mija,” a new bilingual Spanish/English musical in progress, Saturday, May 17 at the Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora.

Inspired by true events, “Mija” is a powerful, original, bilingual musical that weaves together the lives of three Latinas across time and borders, connected by a miraculous birth story that changed their destinies forever.

According to a news release from the theatre, “Mija” boasts music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Gaby Moreno and Portland singer-songwriter Anna Gilbert, with a book by Broadway artist Evynne Hollens and Seattle playwright Rebecca Touriño Collinsworth.

“Mija” was selected as a finalist at the 35th Annual Festival of New Musicals in 2023. The festival committee called it “a deeply heartfelt journey into identity, punctuated by a moving bilingual score” and “a finely crafted look at the relationships between mothers and daughters across different eras.” Most recently, “Mija” had a successful concert reading in Guatemala City in June 2024, the release stated.

Spark Lab, launched in 2025 and led by Kara Davidson, Paramount’s director of new works and associate artistic producer, supports emerging as well as established artists through a week-long developmental workshop residency culminating in a public showcase of the work-in-progress. The program aims to create a healthy environment and creative playground for new plays, musicals and other genre-defying theatrical experiences to develop and thrive, while honoring each project’s and artist’s specific goals, the release stated.

Copley Theatre is located at 8 E. Galena Blvd. in Aurora.