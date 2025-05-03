Best margarita in suburbs, Illinois Valley for Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Bien Trucha in Geneva was voted as having One of the Best Margaritas in the 2024 Best of the Fox contest. (Provided photo)

Cinco de Mayo is Monday, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging in a perfectly crafted frozen or on-the-rocks margarita?

From tangy classics to innovative twists, the Illinois Valley and Kane, McHenry and DeKalb counties are home to some seriously impressive margaritas.

To find out where to get the best margaritas in Kane, McHenry and DeKalb counties and the Illinois Valley area, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Media Best of the Fox and Best of the Illinois Valley contests. The results are in, and here are the top-rated margaritas, as voted by audiences.

McHENRY COUNTY

BEST MARGARITA: El Vado Mexican Restaurant, 103 Rand Road, Lakemoor

ONE OF THE BEST: Antigua Mexican Grill, 1500 Carlemont Drive, Crystal Lake

ONE OF THE BEST: Mixteca, 1390 S. Eastwood Drive #B, Woodstock

KANE COUNTY

BEST MARGARITA: La Mesa Modern Mexican, 51 S. 1st St., St. Charles

ONE OF THE BEST: Bien Trucha, 410 W. State St., Geneva

ONE OF THE BEST: Del Barrio, 507 S. 3rd St., Unit B, Geneva

BEST MARGARITA: El Jimador Mexican Grill, 260 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb

ONE OF THE BEST: Pub 64, 332 W. State St., Sycamore

ONE OF THE BEST: Taxco Mexican Cuisine, 223 W. State St., Sycamore

BEST MARGARITA: Jalapenos, 4387 Venture Drive, Peru

ONE OF THE BEST: Blue Margarita, 101 S. Lewis Ave., Oglesby

ONE OF THE BEST: Jorge’s Margarita’s & Grill, 101 1st St., La Salle