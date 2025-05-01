The Graceful Ordinary partners with Chicago chef for Big City Burger Collab

Chef Dominique Leach will bring her Grilled Brisket Burger to The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles for a limited time only. (Jon Orgaz)

The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles is teaming up with another national award-winning chef for the next Big City Burger Collab.

Chef Dominique Leach, the champion of Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl in 2023″ and executive chef of Lexington Betty Smokehouse in Chicago, is bringing her fire-kissed flavors to the suburbs for the first time.

Leach’s Grilled Brisket Burger features smoked brisket “pattied” with brown sugar, chili powder, smoked paprika, garlic and more — for a mouthful of barbecue flavor in every bite, according to a news release. Each juicy burger is nestled in The Graceful Ordinary’s pillowy potato bun and topped with Dominique’s house-made smoked onion rémoulade, bacon and provolone cheese.

Dominique Leach’s Grilled Brisket Burger features smoked brisket “pattied” with brown sugar, chili powder, smoked paprika, garlic and more (Jon Orgaz)

Leach has also appeared on shows like “Chopped” in 2021 and as both a judge and contestant on Food Network Canada’s “Fire Masters.”

Try this limited-time dish from Friday, May 9 through Sunday, May 18 during happy hour from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and after 9 p.m. on the late-night bar menu, Thursday-Saturday.

The Grilled Brisket Burger is also available during lunch on Saturday and brunch on Sunday. The burger is $18.