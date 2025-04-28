54th annual Northern Illinois Art Show returns to Sycamore May 31

Kishwaukee Valley Art League’s 54th annual Northern Illinois Art Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 31 and June 1 on the front lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. The show will feature up to 70 artisans exhibiting various fine arts and crafts. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League’s 54th annual Northern Illinois Art Show is set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 31 and June 1 on the front lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St. in Sycamore.

The show will feature up to 70 artisans exhibiting various fine arts and crafts mediums. For information, visit kval-nfp.org or Gallery on State.

Also happening, the league’s Young Picasso kids summer art program will run from June through August. The program will feature art workshops and the Young Picasso art contest. Contest winners will receive cash prizes. For information, visit kval-nfp.org.

The featured artist of the month for May at Gallery on State is Sharon Saponari. Her work will be on display throughout the gallery.