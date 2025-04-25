May concerts in suburbs, Illinois & Sauk Valley areas

Cornerstones of Rock will celebrate the music of the 1960s in a high energy show Sunday, May 18 at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre. )

Spring is officially here, and with it come some amazing concerts from a variety of musical genres happening at venues across northern Illinois.

Here’s a list of some concert highlights coming up in the suburbs and the Illinois and Sauk Valley areas.

DeKalb County

Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3 at Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb, on the Northern Illinois University campus. The “Viva La France” concert is the last concert of the current season. Selections include Claude Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” and Maurice Ravel’s “Rhapsodie Espagnole,” and concludes with Hector Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique.” Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and children, and students are $8. kishorchestra.org/current-season

Kishwaukee Concert Band: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4 at Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb, on the Northern Illinois University campus. The band’s spring concert will conclude their current season. Free admission. kishconcertband.com

Jeremy Camp: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 15 at Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. 2nd St., DeKalb. Christian musician Jeremy Camp has released 15 albums between 2002-2023 and has 44 number one hits across many music charts. He was named one of Billboard’s Top Christian Artists of the Decade, selling more than 6 million albums. Tickets start at $29.75. egyptiantheatre.org

Cor Cantiamo: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 18 at Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb, on the Northern Illinois University campus. This is the Celebration Concert for Cor Cantiamo, a professional chamber choir and ensemble-in-residence at Northern Illinois University. corcantiamo.org

Cornerstones of Rock: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 18 at Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. 2nd St., DeKalb. The show, back by popular demand, will celebrate the early days of the vibrant Chicago rock scene with the original artists who helped shape its unforgettable sound. Cornerstones of Rock will include legendary performers The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik, The Buckinghams, Cryan’ Shames and New Colony Six. Tickets start at $59.50. egyptiantheatre.org

DuPage County

Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3 at Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 149 W. Brush Hill Road, Elmhurst. The performance will include selections from George Gershwin and Modest Mussorgsky. Tickets start at $35 for adults. elmhurstsymphony.org

DuPage Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 12 at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus, Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Tickets are $7. atthemac.org

DuPage Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 17 at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. The “Mexican Montage” concert will feature works by Aaron Copland, Arturo Márquez and others, and will celebrate Mexican culture. Adult ticket prices start at $38. dupagesymphony.org

Kane County

Dweezil Zappa: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 3 at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Dweezil is the son of Frank Zappa and an award-winning guitarist. Tickets start at $69. arcadalive.com

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will conclude its 75th anniversary season on May 3 and 4 with a performance of Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.” (Photo provided by the Elgin Symphony Orchestra. )

Elgin Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 4 at Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. The orchestra will conclude its 75th anniversary season with a performance of Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.” Tickets start at $20. elginsymphony.org

Bon Journeyed: 8 p.m. Friday, May 9 at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. This cover band will perform the biggest hits from Bon Jovi and Journey. Tickets start at $29. arcadalive.com

Jimmy Vivino: 8 p.m. Friday, May 9 at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. Singer, songwriter and guitarist Vivino is best known as the leader of Jimmy Vivino and the Basic Cable Band, the house band for “Conan.” He was also a member of the Tonight Show Band, the house band on “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” Tickets are $30-$35. themusicvenue.org

Ace Frehley: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 24 at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. The former guitarist of iconic band KISS, known for his “Spaceman” makeup, is one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time. The setlist will include some of the biggest hits from KISS, as well as solo music. Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased here. arcadalive.com

Chris Duarte: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 28 at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. Famed blues guitarist Chris Duarte, known for his physical playing style, began his lengthy career in Austin, Texas and rose to prominence in the early ’90s. His blues music is combined with hints of jazz and rock and roll. $20-$25. themusicvenue.org

McHenry County

Forever Young Rod Stewart Tribute: 8 p.m. Friday, May 2 at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Performer Doug Varty will perform the biggest hits from Stewart’s illustrious career. Tickets start at $40. rauecenter.org

SoundTracks of a Generation will present “The Lennon Project”, a 100-minute retrospective of the songs and life of John Lennon, at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

John Lennon Project: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3 at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Enjoy a 100-minute retrospective of Lennon’s iconic music. Tickets start at $59. rauecenter.org

Femmes of Rock: 7 p.m. Friday, May 9 at The Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. The Femmes of Rock show features four female singers/violinists who bring their own spin to familiar rock anthems, as well as perform original material. The women are supported by a live rock band, lights, choreography and more. vixenmchenry.com

’70s FM Radio Rock Tribute: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 10 at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Relive the excitement of album-oriented rock as the sounds from bands like Aerosmith, ZZ Top and more are brought to life. Tickets start at $40. rauecenter.org

Blue-Eyed Soul Session: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 17 at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Enjoy a performance from Derrick Procell and his All-Star Mojo Band as they pay tribute to Van Morrison and Joe Cocker, and play original music by Procell. Tickets start at $29. rauecenter.org

John Allegretto: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 22 at 3D Sideouts, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. Allegretto, a nationally touring guitarist, singer and songwriter, has performed with artists like Gary Clark Jr., Vance Joy, Bachman Turner, Everclear, and more. 3dsideouts.com

Will County

Rival Sons: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Grammy-nominated rock band Rival Sons have performed with icons like The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Black Sabbath and more. Tickets start at $37. rialtosquare.com

Tuck: The World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 8 at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. The band features more than five professional musicians who respect the Fleetwood Mac music and experience. Tickets start at $32.50. rialtosquare.com

Fozzy with special guests Liliac and The Nocturnal Affair: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at The Forge, 22 W. Cass St., Joliet. Fozzy is fronted by professional wrestler Chris Jericho, and performs catchy hard rock. General admission tickets are $20. theforgelive.com

Award-winning singer Chante Moore will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Friday, May 23. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Chante Moore: 8 p.m. Friday, May 23 at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Moore will perform a medley of her most beloved hits, including “Love’s Taken Over,” “It’s Alright” and “Chante’s Got A Man.” Known for capturing the highs and lows of love through her songs, Moore continues to create music that speaks to the soul and her gifts extend far beyond the recording studio. Tickets start at $48. rialtosquare.com

Sauk Valley

Larger Than Life: Boy Band Tribute: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon. Hear the biggest hits from bands like Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, One Direction and more. $25 dixontheatre.com

Sheez-It: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3 at Mad Water Saloon, 321 S. 1st St., Dixon. The all-female rock band brings the energy to every show. madwatersaloon.com

Sister Hazel: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 11 at The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon. ’90s alternative rock band Sister Hazel is best known for their 1997 hit “All For You.” $35-$85. dixontheatre.com

The Chicago Experience: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 23 at The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon. Relive the biggest hits from the band Chicago, representing all decades of their iconic music. $35-$55. dixontheatre.com

Illinois Valley

Cody Calkins: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15 at Hegler Carus Mansion, 1307 7th St., La Salle. Calkins, a native of Streator, will perform his original country music at this Third Thursday event. $5. hegelercarus.org/events

Tim Ajster Band: 6 p.m. Friday, May 23 at Schweickert Pavillon at Centennial Park, 1503 13th St., Peru. The band will perform as part of the Music Under the Oaks concert series. Admission is free, and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Click here for more information about the concert series.

La Salle Music & Arts Festival: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 at Pulaski Park, 1000 5th St., La Salle. The lineup for Saturday includes The Wise Guys, Written Warning and Abbynormal. The Sunday lineup includes Tailgate Confessions, Steve Sharp Band and Snap Shot. Free admission. The festival opens at noon both days with local artists displaying their works. Visit the festival’s Facebook page for more information.