B4 Summer Fest brings beer, bourbon, bacon and bands to Richardson Farm

The B4 Summer Festival grounds are shown at Richardson Adventure Farm, Spring Grove. Discounted tickets are now available for the third annual event — taking place June 7 — with proceeds going to five local nonprofits. (Photo by Aaron Hechtman )

The third annual B4 Summer Fest returns to Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove Saturday, June 7, and will feature bacon, beer, bourbon and bands.

The event runs from 3 to 10:45 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at the farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. The B4 — or Bacon, Bourbon, Beer and Bands — fest distributes all of the proceeds to the Chain O’ Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s scholarship fund and four other rotating local nonprofits.

This year, Kids in Need of McHenry County, Veterans Path to Hope, Furever Home Dog Sanctuary and Place to Gather community center will benefit, according to a news release.

Area breweries including Crystal Lake Brewing, Holzlager, 9th Hour and Harbor Brewing, as well as Hardly Water will pour favorites. Local food trucks scheduled to attend include Pixie Dawgs, Brothers’ BBQ, Toasty Cheese, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, Mijo’s Authentic Mexican Food and Scott’s Popcorn Truck.

“There’s really nothing like this festival in the Midwest,” said Jim Wojdyla, festival chairman and co-founder, in the news release. “Most fests are set in an open field. But our location at the Richardson Adventure Farm, with most of their activities open, offers an experience where all ages can have a blast for a great cause.”

Free, family-friendly activities include a 50-foot-tall observation tower, pedal cars, giant jumping pillows, a giant slide, playgrounds, yard games, farm-style basketball hoops and more. Other activities, including a zip line, extreme air jump, gem mining station and Nicole Sutton’s Photo Booth, will be available at an additional charge.

Bands performing June 7 will include the Pino Farina Band, Def Leppard tribute band Rok Brigade and Modern Day Romeos, with DJ Mark Esses kicking off the fun at 3 p.m. and returning to the stage between band performances, Wojdyla said.

Bourbon and wine tasting opportunities will be available from 3 to 9 p.m. Fireworks will go off at 9:30 p.m., between Modern Day Romeos sets, said Wojdyla, who also is the lead singer of the band.

Chain O’ Lakes Chamber Executive Director and fest co-founder, Therese Matthys, said the fest has proven to be an excellent example of community members lifting one another up, and having a great time doing so.

“It’s amazing to see so many different parts of the community come together to make this festival happen,” she said in the release. “The main objective is to support local businesses and benefit local nonprofit organizations. Every year, more and more community members participate and benefit from B4 Fest.”

Tickets are $12 now through April 30, $14 throughout May and $16 June 1-7. They can be purchased at www.B4fest.com, where table reservations and a limited number of bourbon tasting punch cards also are available. Full-price tickets will be available at the gate. Children 5 and younger enter free.

More information can be found at b4fest.com, on the B4summerfestival Facebook page, @b4summerfestival on Instagram and by searching B4 Summer Fest 2025 on YouTube.