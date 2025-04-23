Where to find the best steak in suburbs, Illinois Valley for National Steak Day

Prime Quarter Steak House in Princeton was voted Best Steak and Best Salad Bar. (Photo provided by Prime Quarter Steak House)

National Steak Day is Friday, April 25, and if you’re craving a classic ribeye, a tender filet mignon, or a hearty porterhouse, finding the right steakhouse can make all the difference.

We asked audiences in Kane, Kendall, McHenry and DeKalb counties, along with the Illinois Valley, to weigh in on the best places to indulge in a truly memorable steak dinner. From upscale dining experiences to more casual, family-friendly spots, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the winners of the Shaw Media Best of the Fox, Best of the Illinois Valley and DeKalb County’s Finest contests.

All of the steaks at FoxFire in Geneva are wet-aged 25 to 30 days until they reach their ultimate tenderness and taste. (Shaw Media)

KANE COUNTY

Best Steak: FoxFire Restaurant, 17 W. State St., Geneva

FoxFire is known for their perfectly-grilled steaks and upscale atmosphere in downtown Geneva. In addition to several Best of the Fox awards, FoxFire has received several additional accolades, including 2023 Steakhouse of the Year by Certified Angus Beef. The family-owned restaurant also offers seafood, pasta and chicken dishes.

One of the Best: St. Charles Place Steakhouse, 2550 E. Main St., St. Charles

One of the Best: The Graceful Ordinary, 3 E. Main St., St. Charles

KENDALL COUNTY

Best Steak: Lakeview Grille, 604 W. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville

Lakeview Grille is a fine-dining destination in Yorkville that specializes in USDA choice or higher steaks that are hand-cut to perfection. Lakeview is also known for their prime rib, and other favorites like pork chops, meatloaf, chicken, seafood, pasta and more.

One of the Best: Silver Fox Bar & Grill, 600 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville

One of the Best: Longhorn Steakhouse, 2650 Walter Payton Memorial Highway, Oswego

McHENRY COUNTY

Best Steak: Jameson’s Charhouse, 5016 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake

Jameson’s Charhouse, with several locations in the Chicago suburbs, serves Black Angus steaks, aged between 21 and 28 days, and cooked to order. Other specialties include fettuccine Alfredo, chicken or beef kabobs, shrimp and more.

One of the Best: Golden Rolls, 790 N. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock

One of the Best: Montarra, 1491 S. Randall Road, Algonquin

The prime rib has been the most popular dish at Sorrento’s Restaurant in Maple Park for 50 years. (Photo provided by Sorrento's)

Best Steak: Sorrento’s Restaurant, 50 W. 187 Route 64, Maple Park

This longtime staple on the border of Kane and DeKalb counties, Sorrento’s is well-known for their prime rib and supper club vibe, complete with relish trays and bread baskets for every table. The restaurant, which is family-owned, celebrated 50 years in the fall of 2024. A variety of steaks, pasta, chicken and seafood dishes round out the menu. Top off your meal with a Brandy Ice or Green Frog signature dessert.

One of the Best: Ellwood Steak and Fish House, 2219 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

One of the Best: Nat’s on Maple, 112 S. Maple St., Sycamore

Casa Mia photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Best Steak: Prime Quarter, 250 Backbone Road East, Princeton

For more than 30 years, it’s been the place to celebrate a special occasion, an anniversary and or just an evening together with family and friends. Prime Quarter Steak House is the destination for a great meal with a personal touch in the Illinois Valley. The restaurant invites diners to select their choice of USDA Choice steak or fresh seafood, which are then perfectly grilled, or even grill their own! The menu is concentrated primarily on steaks, but also offers a variety of appetizers, desserts and a salad bar.

One of the Best: Casa Mia, 219 18th Ave., Ottawa (*Casa Mia is discontinuing its food menu Feb. 15 to focus on its martini bar offerings)

One of the Best: The Study Supper Club, 414 1st St., La Salle