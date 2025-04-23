Kuipers Farm, Richardson Farm tulip festivals set to open

The 2025 Midwest Tulip Fest at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park opened on April 23 and runs through May 18. (Sandy Bressner)

Spring is officially here, and the vibrant hues of blooming tulips are painting the landscapes at two popular Illinois farms.

Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park opened its highly anticipated Midwest Tulip Fest April 23, and Richardson Farm in Spring Grove will open its festival on Saturday, April 26.

Both festivals promise breathtaking fields of color, offering a perfect opportunity for families and flower enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the beauty of the season.

Midwest Tulip Fest – Kuiper’s Family Farm

Enjoy more than 700,000 tulips across 8 acres, featuring 30 different varieties. Visitors can enjoy the beauty of the blooms, cut and take their own bouquet home while also taking part in fun farm activities and indulge in a variety of food and drink offerings.

“We are so excited to welcome families and guests back to Kuipers Family Farm. The Midwest Tulip Fest is always my favorite time of year, it signifies the start of spring, warmer weather and being outdoors and enjoying nature with family and friends,” Joe Kuipers, general manager of Kuipers Family Farm said in a news release.

The Midwest Tulip Festival at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park opened April 23, 2025 and runs through May 18, dependent on the blooms. (Sandy Bressner)

Guests can enjoy a variety of events during the Midwest Tulip Fest, including:

● Romantic Date Days/Nights: Stroll among the flowers, pick your own tulips, enjoy live music and soak in the breathtaking sunsets. A special Adult-Only Date Night will be held on Friday, May 2 from 6-9 p.m., offering an exclusive, intimate experience.

● Behind the Scenes Tour: Visitors can meet with Joe Kuipers for an exclusive tulip tour, learn about the blooms, planting and more on Wednesday, May 7 from 10:45-11:45 a.m.

● Paint and Sip: Join Chelsea McGee studios on Friday, May 9, 2-4 p.m. to paint while overlooking the tulip field.

● Family Fun: Enjoy outdoor farm attractions and activities for kids, while also snacking on delicious food in the tulip fields.

● Friends Day Out: Take the perfect selfies in the tulip fields, sip on an adult cocktail, enjoy food trucks and more.

Admission Information:

● Weekdays: $16.99 per person online, $18.99 at the gate

● Weekends: $20.99 per person online, $22.99 at the gate

● U-Cut Tulip Costs: $14.99 for a U-Cut Tulip Carrier

● This year, Kuipers is offering an Annual Pass: $79.99 per person, which includes unlimited visits to the Midwest Tulip Fest, Dino Farm Adventure and Pumpkin FunFarm.

Bloom times depend on weather, so guests are encouraged to check the website for tulip bloom progress before visiting.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Kuipersfamilyfarm.com.

The Tulip Festival begins Saturday, April 26 at Richardson Farm in Spring Grove. (Photo by Tom Funk )

Richardson Farm Tulip Fest

The Richardson Farm Tulip Festival will open Saturday, April 26, at 909 English Prairie Road in Spring Grove.

The gift shop will open at 9:30 a.m. and the fields at 10 a.m., said George and Wendy Richardson, operators of the farm along with George’s brother, Robert, Robert’s wife, Carol, George’s son, Ryan and Ryan’s wife, Kristen.

With the exception of Mondays, the fest then will be open daily, with the fields closing at 6:30 p.m. and the gift shop at 7 p.m., while blooms last.

The tulips and daffodil's are in bloom at the Richardson Adventure Farm near Spring Grove on Sunday, April 21, 2024. The 2025 event opens April 26. (Janelle Walker)

“These last few days of warm weather have brought out tens of thousands of blooms, with more popping each day,” Robert Richardson said in a news release, noting that more than a million tulips in myriad colors are expected to grace the farm’s 10 acres of flower fields as the fest progresses.

Different varieties bloom slightly sooner than others, to ensure a constant bounty of flowers. More than 50,000 daffodils are also expected to bloom.

“Check our Facebook posts Friday afternoon and Saturday morning to see pictures of what’s in bloom,” George Richardson said in the news release.

The farm has restrooms, a wine tasting bar featuring Prairie State wines, handmade fudge and new this year, Morning Mimosas — all day long.

Enjoy food trucks and live music on weekends. The fest is pet-friendly, and well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit richardsonfarm.com.