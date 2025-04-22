Touché French Creole now open in downtown Aurora

Touche French Creole is now open in downtown Aurora. (Photo by Ulysses Arriaga)

Touché French Creole, which brings soulful New Orleans–inspired cuisine to the heart of downtown Aurora, is now open.

Located at 6 N. River St., the restaurant is now welcoming guests for dinner service, offering bold, flavorful dishes and curated cocktails in a vibrant, modern setting.

Touche French Creole is now open in downtown Aurora. (Photo by Ulysses Arriaga )

Touché brings French Creole cuisine pairs classic dishes with innovative touches and delicious cocktails. Diners can expect elevated takes on Southern staples like shrimp and grits, po’boys, and rich, flavorful étouffées, according to a news release.

At the heart of the kitchen are Chef Keonte’ Tooles and Chef Rayshawn Hendricks, who have partnered with JH Hospitality to bring this concept to life.

Touche French Creole is now open in downtown Aurora. (Photo by Ulysses Arriaga)

From his first kitchen job at 15 to graduating from Joliet Junior College, Tooles has been steadily sharpening his skills for over a decade. His style blends tradition and creativity, rooted in family memories and a lifelong dedication to the craft.

Hendricks discovered his calling in high school and has since worked at standout restaurants including Roka Akor and Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen. Known for his high-energy approach and love of recipe development, his dishes reflect both technical skill and heart.

In addition to the dinner menu, Touché will offer weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday, bringing a vibrant twist to daytime dining with dishes like Bananas Foster French Toast, Croque Madame sandwiches, and Creole-style Benedicts.

Reservations are encouraged. For more information, visit ToucheFrenchCreole.com.