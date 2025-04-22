Paramount Theatre’s hot summer lineup features noted comedians, tribute concerts

Let’s Sing Taylor: An Unofficial Live Tribute Show will be at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora July 26, 2025. (KATIE S)

Summer’s near, so downtown Aurora’s Paramount Theatre is announcing a fun line-up of sizzling hot shows to add to your entertainment calendar.

Comedy with Jen Kober – Friday and Saturday, June 6 and 7 at 8 p.m.

Get ready to laugh out loud when phenomenally funny Jen Kober hits the stage at Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Bursting onto the national scene with her bold blend of stand-up and storytelling, Kober delivers side-splitting sets that leave audiences rolling in the aisles. She’s appeared on “The Mandalorian,” “American Horror Story,” “Hacks” and “The Righteous Gemstones” and NPR’s “Snap Judgment.” Now, fresh off her hit Vegas special, don’t miss the chance to see this hilarious, rising comedian. Tickets are $35.

The Second City 65th Anniversary Show – June 17-28: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

The Second City is celebrating 65 years, and they’re bringing they’re legendary laughfest to Paramount’s Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora, for a two-week summer run, June 17-28. (Image provided by The Paramount Theatre )

The Second City is celebrating 65 years, and they’re bringing they’re legendary laughfest to the Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora for a two-week summer run. This hilarious revue showcases some of Second City’s audience’s favorite songs, sketches, and characters written by some of the famed company’s illustrious alumni. With material handpicked from Second City’s iconic comedy archive brought to life by an all-star ensemble, audiences will see why The Second City remains the world’s most influential name in comedy for 65 years and counting. Tickets are $43.

Wicked Sing Along – Saturday, June 21 at 2 & 7 p.m.

Sing along to the blockbuster movie version of “Wicked” as it plays on the giant two-story screen on the Paramount Theatre stage. Belt out your favorite songs like “Defying Gravity” and “Popular” as you step into the magical world of Wicked like never before! Sing, laugh and celebrate Wicked with Elphaba, Glinda and fellow fans. Grab your friends, warm up those vocal cords, and get ready for a spellbinding night at the movies. Tickets are $15.

MJ LIVE: Michael Jackson Tribute Concert – Saturday, July 12 at 8 p.m.

Relive the energy, excitement, spectacle and pure joy of the legendary superstar at the Paramount Theatre. Featuring spot-on renditions of Michael Jackson’s biggest hits including “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Dangerous,” “Smooth Criminal” and many more, you’ll think it’s really Michael Jackson live on the stage. Featuring unmatched energy from Jallas Franca as MJ the legend, the MJ LIVE band, mega talented MJ LIVE dancers, plus amazing sound and lighting effects. Tickets are $37-$57.

Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience – Saturday, July 19 at 8 p.m.

Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience will be at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora Saturday, July 19 at 8 p.m. (Photo by Bob Watts)

Hollywood Nights is back at the Paramount Theatre by popular demand to celebrate the music of Bob Seger. Nothing says summer in America like pure American rock-and-roll Seger classics like “Night Moves,” “Turn the Page,” “Travelin’ Man” and “Old Time Rock & Roll,” Not only do you get an explosive concert that looks like Seger, you get one that sounds just like the man himself, with a 10-piece band to back up those lyrics that everyone can sing along to. Tickets are $26.

Let’s Sing Taylor: An Unofficial Live Tribute Show – July 26 at 8 p.m.

The ultimate tribute to the music of Taylor Swift at the Paramount Theatre. Let’s Sing Taylor shows you incredible things, including the most faithful and lively covers of Queen Taylor’s expansive and sacred catalog. Taking the country by storm, this tribute brings the communal experience of celebrating Taylor’s music in a live setting to Swifties near and far. So, let the games begin. Calling all Swifties to sing your hearts out and sport your Taylor-inspired attire. Tickets are $26-$46.

Happy Together Tour – Saturday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m.

This spectacular concert at the Paramount Theatre brings together the biggest and best music of the 60s and 70s. See original members of The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues and The Cowsills – all on stage for one unforgettable show. These are all bands with original members doing their hit songs. The Happy Together Tour sells out every year, and this latest extravaganza will do the same. Tickets are $59.50.

Frank Caliendo – Saturday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m.

Master impressionist and comedian Frank Caliendo takes the Paramount stage for one night only. Known for his spot-on impressions of celebrities, athletes and politicians, Caliendo delivers high-energy, rapid-fire comedy that keeps audiences roaring with laughter. A favorite on Mad TV, FOX NFL Sunday and countless late-night shows, Caliendo’s talent and timing are second to none. Tickets are $55-$65.

The Paramount Theatre is located at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora.

Visit ParamountAurora.com or call 630-696-6666 to reserve seats or for more information.