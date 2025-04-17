Versatile vocalist Wally Swiatly to perform May 17 at Baker Community Center

The spring season of the Saturday Night Lights concert series concludes Saturday, May 17 with a performance by the Wally Swiatly Quartet. (Photo provided by Norris Cultural Arts Center)

The spring season of the Saturday Night Lights concert series concludes Saturday, May 17, with a performance by the Wally Swiatly Quartet.

The series is produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center and presented at the historic Baker Community Center in downtown St. Charles.

According to a news release from Norris Cultural Arts Center, Swiatly is one of the Chicago area’s most versatile singers. His program – billed as “Simply Wally!” – covers a wide range of musical eras, styles and influences, showcasing his mastery of soul, jazz, rock, ballads and more.

The youngest of nine children in a home of many musical experiences, Chicago native Swiatly absorbed and developed a musical integrity that is evident in every performance. His career as a singer and songwriter ranges from solo recording projects to contest-winning songs to national airplay of his original works on network tv, according to the release.

For information and a link to online ticketing, visit NorrisCulturalArts.com. Tickets include three complimentary beverages.