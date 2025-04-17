April 17, 2025
Versatile vocalist Wally Swiatly to perform May 17 at Baker Community Center

By Shaw Local News Network
The spring season of the Saturday Night Lights concert series concludes Saturday, May 17 with a performance by the Wally Swiatly Quartet. (Photo provided by Norris Cultural Arts Center)

The spring season of the Saturday Night Lights concert series concludes Saturday, May 17, with a performance by the Wally Swiatly Quartet.

The series is produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center and presented at the historic Baker Community Center in downtown St. Charles.

According to a news release from Norris Cultural Arts Center, Swiatly is one of the Chicago area’s most versatile singers. His program – billed as “Simply Wally!” – covers a wide range of musical eras, styles and influences, showcasing his mastery of soul, jazz, rock, ballads and more.

The youngest of nine children in a home of many musical experiences, Chicago native Swiatly absorbed and developed a musical integrity that is evident in every performance. His career as a singer and songwriter ranges from solo recording projects to contest-winning songs to national airplay of his original works on network tv, according to the release.

For information and a link to online ticketing, visit NorrisCulturalArts.com. Tickets include three complimentary beverages.

