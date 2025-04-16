Elgin Symphony Orchestra to present ‘The Planets’ May 3 & 4

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will conclude its 75th anniversary season on May 3 and 4 with a performance of Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.” (Photo provided by the Elgin Symphony Orchestra. )

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will conclude its 75th anniversary season May 3 and 4 with a performance of Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.”

“I can’t think of a more epic way to cap off this historic 75th anniversary season,” Music Director Chad Goodman said in a news release.

The concert includes more than 100 musicians and vocalists, including the sopranos and altos of the Elgin Master Chorale.

The program will begin with “Lontano” by György Ligeti and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 31, “Paris.”

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 4, concerts start at $20. Student discounts are available, and youth 17 and under are free when accompanied by a paid adult.

Both concerts take place at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin.

Tickets may be purchased at ElginSymphony.org, by phone at 847-888-4000 during ESO Box Office hours, or in person at the Elgin Symphony Orchestra Box Office at 20 DuPage Court in Elgin. The ESO Box Office is open 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.