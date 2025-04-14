Season’s greetings: Santa’s Village readying for opening day

Santa's Village Amusement & Water Park in East Dundee will open weekends on May 17, 2025. Regular hours begin in June. (Photo provided)

Santa’s Village in East Dundee will greet its 66th season with new attractions when it opens next month.

The amusement park and petting zoo will be open weekends starting 11 a.m. on May 17. Regular hours begin in June.

The water park, Santa Springs, will open May 24 for Memorial Day weekend and remain open through Labor Day.

Three new attractions are slated to open this year at the theme park at 601 Dundee Ave. near the intersection of routes 25 and 72, according to a news release.

Little thrill-seekers can enjoy Lil’ Monster Rally, a “whimsical umbrella ride with a monster-themed twist.” Reindeer Rocker is a swinging platform ride designed for kids and adults. Coconut Competition is a four-lane water slide racer.

The pay-one-price admission includes unlimited rides, water slides and access to the petting zoo. Kids under 36 inches tall are admitted free.

The park is open through Oct. 26 around when the second annual Pumpkin Patch & Fall Festival will return. The park recently celebrated the reopening of the Polar Dome skating rink in January after a 20-year absence.