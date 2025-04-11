5 Things to Do: Gardenfest at MCC, happy hour at the McHenry County History Museum

Gardenfest, a daylong series of seminars and workshops for gardeners of every skill level, is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 12 at McHenry County College, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by McHenry County College)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Gardenfest: Learn about all things gardening at the McHenry County Gardenfest from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at McHenry County College, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake. Explore local vendors selling products like birdhouses, plants, garden art, books and pottery. Learn about the latest gardening trends, techniques and tools through hands-on classes, breakout sessions and presentations. Registration at the door is $54. Check out more details about the McHenry County Gardenfest: Mchenry.edu/gardenfest.

Night at the museum: Join the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum for happy hour during the Night at the Museum event from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the museum, located at 6422, Main St., Union. The fundraising event will have beers from McHenry Brewery, pizza and barbecue from the Kissed by Fire food truck and live music by the Vaguely Familiar Acoustic Guitar Duo. Tickets are $20. Find more information about the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum Night at the Museum and purchase tickets here: Mchenrycountyhistory.org.

Bunny trail: Follow bunny tracks to discover Easter surprises during the Lake in the Hills Bunny Trail from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Village Hall, located at 600 Harvest Gate Road. Bring a basket to collect eggs along the journey before finding the bunny for a picture. Day-of registration is $3 for Lake in the Hills residents and $5 for nonresidents. More information on the Lake in the Hills Bunny Trail can be found here: Facebook.com/LakeintheHillsIL.

McConnell Ball: Paint the town during the McConnell Ball from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The District in Richmond, located at 10308 N. Main St. Set in a Roaring ‘20s theme, the night will be filled with food, cocktails and dancing at the “McConnell Club” speakeasy. Enjoy jazz music, a 1920s dance performance and a silent auction. The event is a fundraiser for the historical nonprofit group the W.A. McConnell Foundation. Tickets start at $50. Check out more details on the McConnell Ball and purchase tickets here: wamcconnellfoundation.org.

Craft fair: Shop local during the McHenry Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600 Auxiliary’s Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday at the McHenry VFW, located at 3002 Route 120, McHenry. The free-entry event will have local vendors selling crafts, candles, jewelry, artwork, flowers, bouquets and more. Find more information pn the McHenry VFW Auxiliary’s Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Fair here: Facebook.com/MchenryVfwPost4600.

