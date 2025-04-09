April 09, 2025
Utica to host May 3 ribbon cutting at Market on Mill plaza

Children’s games, other events held after 9:30 a.m. ceremony

By Tom Collins
Utica officials will cut the ribbon at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Market on Mill, the village’s outdoor retail plaza. (Scott Anderson)

Utica officials will cut the ribbon at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Market on Mill, the village’s outdoor retail plaza.

Tuesday, the village released the schedule of events for the plaza’s official opening. Following the 9:30 a.m. ribbon cutting, a second ribbon cutting will be at 9:45 a.m. to mark the opening of the Lemonade Day Youth Market, which will be open from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Market on Mill will be open for business from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with children’s games and other activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

