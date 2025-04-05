Wine bars and taprooms along Route 66 make for excellent pit stops

The Huebner, an American IPA is one of the over 12 beverages options Nik & Ivy Brewing in Lockport. (Photo provided by John Streetz)

Home to breweries, wine bars, tap rooms and craft cocktail spots, The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 is no stranger to fine wines, artisan spirits and cold craft beer.

Here’s an inside look at some of the exciting beverage makers and drinking destinations located along or near The Mother Road. Whether you’re a wine lover or craft beer enthusiast, you won’t want to miss this list.

One Eleven Martini Parlour

111 Stephen St., Lemont

Whether you are with your friends, having a night with someone special or just need to re-energize on your road trip, let One Eleven Martini Parlour captivate you with a silky smooth Cabernet or a crisp Sauvignon Blanc. One Eleven serves wine, classic and contemporary martinis and cocktails, and food that pairs with this line of enchanting libations. Create your own “wine flight” with their WineStation, a convenient self-service wine bar. You’ll also find signature charcuterie, salads, sweets and live soulful music.

The Wine Cafe

130 Bridge St., Wilmington

The Wine Cafe is one of the region’s leading bars and lounges, serving local and Route 66 travelers since 2017. They specialize in wine tastings, private parties, events, craft beer, gaming and more. For a fun time out, visit The Wine Cafe in Wilmington. Expect friendly, personalized service and a terrific curated selection of wine and other beverages.

Wine & Cheese Co.

24104 Lockport St., Plainfield

Wine & Cheese Co. is a fine wine and artisan cheese shop, wine bar and cafe located in historic downtown Plainfield – just off of Historic Route 66. Stop in and browse a diverse selection of hand-selected wines and craft beers, and enjoy a delicious meal of delectable small plates, a fresh artisan brunch or a savory dinner to pair with your favorite wines.

Nik & Ivy Brewing Co.

1026 S. State St., Lockport

Experience fresh-brewed beer, born and raised in Lockport along the I&M Canal. Nik & Ivy features a selection of delicious and innovative craft beers – often incorporating locally grown hops and farm products – creating innovative flavor notes in tried and true ales, stouts and lagers. Lockport residents own this local microbrewery, and they brew the majority of their selection on-site. They offer gluten-free options as well as a selection of tasty bar snacks. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food to enjoy with some cold, handcrafted brews.

Noon Whistle Brewing in Lombard fills and seals one-quart crowlers on demand. (Bill Ackerman)

Noon Whistle

800 Roosevelt Road, Lombard

1748 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville

Noon Whistle believes that session beers reflect a lifestyle. Known far and wide within the craft beer circle for their dedication to crafting a core line of beers with lower alcohol count and distinct flavors – drinks that can be enjoyed with family and friends any time of year.

With two locations in Lombard and Naperville, these brewery taprooms are worth a short excursion from The Mother Road. You’ll find an imaginative menu with 10+ rotating draft handles – both sessionable and unsessionable beers. Their core brands keep a lower ABV, while some of their newer batches take on higher ABV or offer more experimental takes on the beers you know and love.

Fritz’s Pour House

1511 Plainfield Road, Joliet

Fritz’s Pour House is a neighborhood microbrewery and tap room serving specialty and regional craft beer. The restaurant, which has been family-owned since 1957, offers daily drink and food specials – along with dine-in, carry-out and catering. Dig into a tomahawk steak, lobster roll or homemade chicken pot pie. And be sure to save room for their funnel cake fries.

Heroes West

1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet

1015 State St., Lemont

The original Heroes West in Joliet was established in 2007 and features a large restaurant and lounge – serving up scratch-made food, 38 tap drafts, live video gaming and all your favorite sports on 45 HDTVs. A second location in Lemont offers the same made-from-scratch menu, 26 tap drafts and 23 TVs. Whether you want to dine in, dine outside, have a party catered or entertain in one of their private rooms, Heroes West can accommodate your every need. Want it to go? Order online or via their mobile app for carryout and curbside.