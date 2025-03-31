‘Cats’ coming to Paramount Theatre in Aurora in May

Paramount Theatre in Aurora will present a circus-themed revival of the iconic musical “Cats,” with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, April 30-June 15. (Image provided by Paramount Theatre)

Paramount Theatre in Aurora will present a circus-themed revival of the iconic musical “Cats,” with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, April 30-June 15.

According to a news release, this new production of “Cats” will showcase the amazing acrobatics and athletic grace of true felines.

The cast includes a contortionist, jugglers, aerialists, tumblers, acrobats and other talented circus performers guaranteed to bring all new layers and energy to Lloyd Webber’s fantastical journey into the clandestine world of cats.

With a tent full of “acro-cats,” audiences will get swept up in the circus theme while Mungojerrie, Bustopher Jones, Bombalurina and more explore timeless themes of identity and redemption through captivating dance, singsong poetry and unforgettable songs like “Memory” and “The Rum Tum Tugger.”

Inspired by T.S. Eliot’s collection of poems, “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” Lloyd Webber’s musical tells the familiar story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the sacred night they make the “Jellicle choice” - which cat is worthy enough to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to new life?

“Cats” has won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, and ranks eleventh on the all-time best selling Broadway musical roster, according to the news release.

“I was the associate director when Paramount did ‘Cats’ the first time and I remember thinking, ‘What if Victoria arrived to the Jellicle Ball on a Moon Beam of Silks…’ and from there, a completely realized circus ‘Cats’ has been living in my head for 11 years,” said director Trent Stork in the release. “I’m very excited and grateful to be able to bring that vision to life with so much talent in the cast and behind the scenes. It’s going to be unlike anything the world has ever seen and totally something new for our audiences at Paramount.”

Tickets are $28-$85. Regular performances run through June 15, Wednesday at 1:30 and 7 p.m.; Thursday at 7 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m.; Sunday at 1 and 5:30 p.m. (Exception: No matinee Wednesday, April 30.)

For tickets, visit ParamountAurora.com, call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.

Note: Paramount will also offer two Pay What You Can previews of Cats on Thursday, May 1 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 3 at 3 p.m. See ParamountAurora.com/Pay-What-You-Can for details.