Boyband, Pink Floyd tributes, movie screenings and more this spring at The Dixon Theatre

The Dixon Historic Theatre will host a number of tribute concerts and movie screenings this spring and summer. (Photo provided by The Dixon: Historic Theatre)

A vibrant lineup of exciting tribute concerts and movie screenings will ignite the stage at The Dixon Historic Theatre this spring.

From electrifying musical tributes to 90s era boybands, Selena and Pink Floyd that capture the essence of those iconic artists, to cinematic experiences that transport audiences to cherished film moments, the theater’s upcoming schedule is a diverse array of entertainment.

512: The Selena Experience – Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Relive the music of the Selena, the late popular Mexican-American singer who was murdered at age 23 in 1995 in Texas. Some of Selena’s biggest hits, which audiences will hear during the show, include “Como La Flor,” “Amor Prohibido,” “Si Una Vez,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and more. Ticket prices range from $25-$55.

G.I.T. National Touring Improv Troupe – Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

This improv troupe has opened for comic legends like Weird Al Yankovic, Norm MacDonald, Howie Mandel, Darrell Hammond (“Saturday Night Live”), Sinbad (“House Guest”), Brad Sherwood (“Who’s Line Is It Anyway”), Tim Bedore (NPR, Bob and Tom) and more. Audiences may also be called to be a part of the show. Tickets are $20.

Echoes of Pompeii: A Punk Floyd Tribute – Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

This tribute to the iconic classic rock band features an 11-piece band to truly recreate a Pink Floyd concert. From synthesizers, delayed vocals, slide guitars and backup singers, the band recreates all eras of Pink Floyd, from the early Syd Barrett days to the Roger Waters and David Gilmour eras and everything in between. The show will also feature lasers, lights, video and images similar to what the original band used in concerts. Ticket prices range from $25-$55.

Larger Than Life: Boyband Tribute – Thursday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

Fans of the classic boy bands won’t want to miss this show that will showcase the biggest hits of the 80s and 90s boybands through the more current acts. Larger Than Life will perform music from New Kids on the Block, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, 98 Degrees, O-Town, Boyz II Men, LFO, One Direction and more. Tickets are $25.

Sister Hazel – Sunday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Southern rock band Sister Hazel is known or their chart-topping 1997 hit “All For You,” and other rock, alternative and country hits. Tickets are $35-$85.

The Chicago Experience: A Tribute to Rock with Horns – Friday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy the sensational songs of legendary rock band Chicago, spanning the band’s entire career. The band will perform hits from Chicago Transit Authority’s 1968 self-titled album, like “Beginnings” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” as well as Chicago’s 80’s hits like “Hard To Say I’m Sorry,” “Hard Habit To Break” and “You’re The Inspiration” and classics “25 or 6 to 4,” “Make Me Smile,” “Just You ’n’ Me” plus several deep album cuts. Tickets range from $35-$55.

America’s Sweethearts – Sunday, May 25 at 4:30 p.m.

Celebrate Memorial Day with the sounds of harmony groups like The Andrews Sisters and vintage music that will take you back to a bygone era. The ladies in America’s Sweethearts have performed across the country to honor veterans, with songs like “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” as they celebrate history through their clear harmony and colorful costumes. Audiences will enjoy selections from the Great American Songbook, classic Broadway, pop tunes from the 1950s, and jazz. Ticket prices range from $20-$40.

Movie screenings in April and May include “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” April 5, “Toy Story” and”Big Daddy" April 12, “Spaceballs” May 2 and “The Empire Strikes Back” May 3.

For more information, including a complete lineup of events, or to purchase tickets, visit dixontheatre.com.

The Dixon Historic Theatre is located at 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon.