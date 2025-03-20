5 Things to Do in Will County: Celebrating National Puppy Day:

Cassidy, a 2-year-old terrier mix and mother of eight puppies, poses with Tracey Stancik, a volunteer with Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Meet adoptable dogs from Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue in Joliet on Saturday at TSC Tractor Supply Co. in Channahon. (Denise Unland)

1. Art, Wine & Brew: 5:30 p.m., Friday, Jacob Henry Mansion Victorian Ballroom, 20 S. Eastern Ave., Joliet. Art showcase, with local artists and art students from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, beer and wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres, raffles a 50/50 drawing. Music provided by the Joliet Junior College Jazz Ensemble. Tickets are $80 each. Benefits youth scholarships and Zonta Club of the Joliet Area commitment to combat violence such as human trafficking, domestic violence, bullying and child marriages. For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/Zonta2025Fundraiser.

2. Women in Action – Celebrating Women’s History Month: 7 p.m., Friday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Music-filled, entertaining and educational multi-media presentation of ground-breaking women seeking equity for all. Doors open 6:30 p.m. for cash bar and concessions. Tickets are $5 at the door. Or online with no extra fees at shorturl.at/uD3qe.

3. Celebrating National Puppy Day: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, TSC Tractor Supply Co., 26829 W. Eames St., Channahon. Meet adoptable dogs from Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue in Joliet. For more information, visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.

4. Hummungus Book Sale: 9-3 p.m., March 29, New Lenox Public Library, 120 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox. Large number of books, cookbooks, puzzles, DVDs and CDs for sale. Fill a brown paper bag with books for $10. The sale will include valuable collectors books priced separately. Parking available behind the library.

5. Six The Musical: Teen Edition: 7 p.m., April 10, 11 and 12, Joliet Central High School Auditoriuum, Joliet. The show is a musical about the six wives of King Henry VIII, telling their stories in the style of a pop concert. The show celebrates 21st century girl power by reclaiming the wives' identities. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

