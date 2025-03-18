Long Grove Craft Beer Fest returns April 26

The Long Grove Craft Beer Fest returns Saturday, April 26, bringing the best of Chicagoland’s craft beer scene to the picturesque and historic village in Lake County.

This event is a celebration of handmade, artisan brews crafted by more than 20 of the area’s top breweries and cideries. For beer enthusiasts, it’s the perfect opportunity to savor unique, locally brewed beers and ciders while soaking in the springtime charm of Long Grove’s storybook village, according to a news release.

This year’s festival will be at Brothers’ Field, Long Grove’s newest and most exciting outdoor venue in the village’s historic district. The event’s backdrop includes cobblestone walkways, centuries-old buildings and an iconic covered bridge. With its 30,000 square feet of open green space, vintage barns, fire pits and festive tents, Brothers’ Field offers the ultimate springtime setting for a craft beer celebration.

From noon to 4 p.m., festival goers will have access to unlimited 3-ounce pours from some of the top-tier breweries in the region. Many of the breweries will also showcase seasonal offerings that capture the essence of spring.

The Craft Beer Fest 2025 will also feature live music from Sunflower Headlights, a folk rock band known for their energetic performances and 60s and 70s-inspired tunes. Food vendors will also be on hand, offering delicious bites to pair with the brews.

Tickets are $60, which include a commemorative taster glass and $10 for non-drinkers, which come with unlimited water.

Brothers’ Field is located at 340 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit longgrove.org/festivals/craftbeerfest.