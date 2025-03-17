Where to watch NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

The original Rookies Sports Bar and Grill in St. Charles is a perfect spot for watching all the tournament games. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The brackets are set and the madness is about to begin!

When it comes to the NCAA tournament, you need the perfect atmosphere: big screens, cold drinks and the electric energy of fellow fans.

Here are some great bars and restaurants where you can catch every thrilling moment of the college basketball tournament. From raucous sports bars to cozy neighborhood pubs, here are some locations where you can cheer on your team, indulge in game-day grub and experience the true spirit of one of the greatest events on the sports calendar.

The tournament starts Thursday, March 20 and ends Monday, April 7.

Anchor Bar in Oswego has a sports bar feel with over 30 TVs surrounding the bar and dining areas. (David Petesch)

3D Sideouts Sports Bar – Island Lake

Watch all the games on the more than 30 TVs, including a giant 15-foot TV, at 3D Sideouts Sports Bar. Enjoy a menu filled with classic pub appetizers, sliders, fresh soups and salads, burgers, wraps, ribs, mac and cheese and much more. Food and drink specials available. 3D Sideouts also has live music most weekends, so check out the band after the game ends. 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. 3dsideouts.com

Chicago Street Pour House – Elgin

Enjoy specials on wings, cheeseburger sliders, beer buckets and draft beers while watching all the games on their many TVs around the bar and dining area. 1350 E. Chicago St., Elgin. pourhousekitchen.com

Rookies All-American Pub & Grill – Geneva, St. Charles, Elgin, Crystal Lake, Huntley, Hoffman Estates

Rookies has several locations in the suburbs, including St. Charles, Geneva, Huntley, Elgin, Crystal Lake and Hoffman Estates. Each site has multiple TVs, perfect for when you want to watch several games side by side. Certain locations offer live music and other special events, in addition to food and drink specials. rookiespub.com

Tap House Grill – Palatine, St. Charles & Lemont

All Tap House Grill locations will host game-day specials on wings with three new limited-time sauces, beer buckets and draft beers. All locations have TVs around the bar and in the dining areas. taphousegrills.com

Heroes West Sports Grill – Joliet & Lemont

The original location in Joliet has 45 high-definition TVs, so you won’t miss any of the action! Enjoy the made-from-scratch menu and wash it down with one of 38 draft beers. They have bingo nights, sip-and-paint events, live music and more in Joliet, and bowling, billiards, trivia nights and 23 high-definition TVs in Lemont. 1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet and 1015 State St., Lemont. heroeswestbar.com

Corner Spot Sports Bar & Grill – Dixon

With TVs over the bar and placed throughout the dining area, there’s not a bad seat in the house to watch the game! The menu is vast and varied, with both food and drink specials every night. The bar also has gaming stations, air hockey, billiards and more. 510 Chicago Ave., Dixon. facebook.com/cornerspotdixon

Anchor Bar – Oswego

Check out all the action on the huge screens in this family-friendly, laid-back atmosphere. Anchor Bar has more than 50 screens around the bar and dining area, so you won’t miss a second of the madness. The bar is known for their wings and burgers, but the menu has plenty of additional options, like fresh salads, pasta, pizza and wraps. 2440 U.S. Highway 34, Oswego. anchorbar.com

Riverfront Bar and Grill – Peru

The bar at this family-owned and -operated bar has 20 HD TVs to watch all the games, as well as unique stools with college logos and local sports memorabilia. The bar also features live music, magic shows and daily food and drink specials. 1525 Water St., Peru. riverfrontbar.com

Goal Line Sports Bar & Grill – Crystal Lake

This sports haven in Crystal Lake is a perfect spot for watching all the action. Watch the game at one of the many TVs located around the bar’s interior, and enjoy a menu that features pizza, a wide variety of salads, and traditional sports bar appetizers like wings, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders and more, but also offers hummus, Mexican ceviche, teriyaki green beans and other dishes. 85 Brink St., Crystal Lake. goallinesportsgrill.com

Flagship on the Fox – St. Charles

This sports bar in downtown St. Charles, perched just steps off the Fox River, has several TVs in the bar area to catch your favorite team. Check out their live music lineup, gaming stations and happy-hour food and drink specials. For the night owls, Flagship has a special late-night menu of shots and mixed drinks, beginning at 9 p.m. 100 S. Riverside Ave., St. Charles. flagshiponthefox.com

MVP Sports Bar – Sycamore

The main bar and dining room has a giant screen for the biggest games of the tournament, as well as smaller TVs scattered around the bar and covered outdoor patio. A delicious menu is filled with daily specials. 124 S. California St., Sycamore. mvpsportsbarsycamore.com

Patrons sit at the bar while watching sports at Corrigan’s Pub in Shorewood on Friday Mar. 1st, 2024. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Corrigan’s Pub – Shorewood

Corrigan’s is going all out for the tournament, even giving away a trip to the 2025 national championship game in San Antonio, Texas on April 7. Stop by the bar between 2-4 p.m. Thursday, March 20 for a chance to win. Check out the pop-a-shot contests and weekly prizes, as well as $19 Dos Equis buckets while you watch all the games on the rows of TVs above the bar and in the dining area. 700 W. Jefferson St., Shorewood. corriganspub52.com

Old Town Pour House – Oak Brook & Naperville

Old Town Pour House offers a modern take on American classics in a vibrant environment, perfect for watching the games. Both locations offer more than 90 beers on tap, including 30 local breweries, and will feature a special boozy orange crush cocktail during the tournament. Munch on “starch madness” fries, loaded with all the toppings. Come in between March 17 and April 7 for a scratch-off ticket for a chance to win one of five prizes, including gift cards, bar bites, desserts and more. 8 Oak Brook Center, Oakbrook and 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville. oldtownpourhouse.com

