Ideal sports bars in northern Illinois for watching the big game

Rookies sports bar and grill in St. Charles, owned by the Karas Restaurant Group, has enjoyed makeovers inside and out. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

With football season here, your favorite teams soon will hit the hardwood and the ice. Plus, baseball post-season is coming up!

And if you’re seeking the perfect spot to catch the big game, we’ve got you covered. Northern Illinois is home to a variety of sports bars, each offering its own unique atmosphere and amenities. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of a certain team, or just looking for a casual place to watch a game, there’s a bar out there for you.

There are a lot of great places to catch games, but here’s a list of our recommendations for good food, cold drinks and plenty of TVs.

Rookies All-American Pub & Grill

Rookies has several locations in the suburbs, including St. Charles, Geneva, Huntley, Elgin, Crystal Lake and Hoffman Estates. Each site has multiple TVs, perfect for when you want to watch several games side by side. Certain locations offer live music and other special events, in addition to food and drink specials. rookiespub.com

Corner Spot Sports Bar & Grill – Dixon

With TVs over the bar and placed throughout the dining area, there’s not a bad seat in the house to watch the game! The menu is vast and varied, with both food and drink specials every night. The bar also has gaming stations, air hockey, billiards and more. 510 Chicago Ave., Dixon. facebook.com/cornerspotdixon

Fatty’s Pub & Grille – DeKalb

Fatty’s is a top place in town to catch a Northern Illinois University football game or any other game! The legendary DeKalb bar has several rooms to watch the games, as well as a large outdoor patio, with TVs scattered around the bar and dining areas. Don’t forget to try their famous Cajun fried potato salad! 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. fattysniu.com

Patrons enjoy food and drinks at Fatty's Pub & Grille, a popular destination in DeKalb. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Goal Line Sports Bar & Grill – Crystal Lake

Memorabilia and flags from the Chicago Bears and Blackhawks proudly are displayed at this sports haven in a former house in Crystal Lake, making for a unique interior setup. Watch the game at one of the many TVs located around the bar’s interior, and enjoy a menu that features pizza, a wide variety of salads, and traditional sports bar appetizers like wings, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders and more, but also offers hummus, Mexican ceviche, teriyaki green beans and other dishes. 85 Brink St., Crystal Lake. goallinesportsgrill.com

Double ‘J’ Sports Bar – Joliet

Joliet’s west side is home to Double “J” Sports Bar, with walls of TVs inside – a great place to watch several games at once! Relax on the patio and play bags. And, don’t forget to check out the live music lineup. Double “J” also offers a wide range of bourbons. 1001 Essington Road, Joliet. doublejsportsbar.com

Flagship on the Fox – St. Charles

This sports bar in downtown St. Charles, perched just steps off the Fox River, has several TVs in the bar area to catch your favorite team. Check out their live music lineup, gaming stations and happy-hour food and drink specials. For the night owls, Flagship has a special late-night menu of shots and mixed drinks, beginning at 9 p.m. 100 S. Riverside Ave., St. Charles. flagshiponthefox.com

Offsides Sports Bar & Grill – Woodstock

Live music in the warmer months and plenty of sports year round await at this Woodstock establishment. Savor your meal and drinks on the sunny patio, or watch the game inside while enjoying game-day specials. Check out the sports memorabilia lining the walls, too! 680 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock. offsidesbar.com

MVP Sports Bar – Sycamore

There’s always a game on the big screen at MVP Sports Bar in downtown Sycamore. Plenty of other TVs are scattered throughout the bar, as well as the covered outdoor patio. A delicious menu is filled with daily specials. MVP is also home to the only rooftop bar in DeKalb County! 124 S. California St., Sycamore. mvpsportsbarsycamore.com

Shakers Sports Bar & Grill – Ottawa

Craft beer, live entertainment and lots of sports await you at Shakers! Participate in their outdoor volleyball league and join the VIP Club for all the specials. Entertainment includes live music, mechanical bull riding, karaoke and dueling pianos, making this a can’t-miss destination. 121 W. Stevenson Road, Ottawa. shakersottawa.com

Legends Grill and Bar – Yorkville

Enjoy craft cocktails and an extensive beer list while watching the game on one of the many TVs at the bar. Daily food and drink specials are available, including their famous jumbo wings and shrimp. Other locations include Woodridge and Mokena. 620 W. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville. legendsgrillbar.com/yorkville

Heroes West Sports Grill – Joliet & Lemont

The original location in Joliet has 45 high-definition TVs, so you won’t miss any of the action! Enjoy the made-from-scratch menu and wash it down with one of 38 draft beers. They have bingo nights, sip-and-paint events, live music and more in Joliet, and bowling, billiards, trivia nights and 23 high-definition TVs in Lemont. 1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet and 1015 State St., Lemont. heroeswestbar.com

Jake’s Pour House – La Salle

Chicago Blackhawks fans will want to catch a game here! This official Blackhawks bar broadcasts every game with the sound turned up! Enjoy live music and Queen of Hearts drawings. Order the Patron margarita tower and taco tower for the whole table! 201 Ninth St., La Salle. jakespourhouse.net

The Factory Pub and Grub – Sterling

Catch local sports on the big screen or one of the TVs placed throughout The Factory, whose motto is “Work hard, play hard!” Check out the weekly lunch specials, daily specials, martinis and other specialty cocktails. 103 W. Third St., Sterling. thefactorypubngrubil.com