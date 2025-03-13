NCI ARTworks in Peru to host Tricia Kelly’s Irish Folk and Fairy Tales

NCI ARTworks will host Tricia Kelly’s Irish Folk and Fairy Tales from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the gallery at Westclox in Peru. (Derek Barichello)

NCI ARTworks will host Tricia Kelly’s Irish Folk and Fairy Tales from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the gallery at Westclox in Peru.

This family-friendly event is free and all are welcome.

Storytelling is an art as old as time, and in the Illinois Valley, residents are fortunate to have one of the most entertaining storytellers around, Kelly, NCI ARTworks said in a news release. She is neither a painter, nor a quilter, nor a sculptor, instead, she uses words to create a picture through the art of storytelling. For more than 30 years, Kelly’s original tales have entertained audiences of all ages.

Kelly honed her storytelling skills by regaling guests on the Illinois and Michigan Canal Boat rides with tales of adventure and drama that took place as the canal was built to facilitate a commercial waterway between Chicago and the Gulf of Mexico. Kelly’s folk tales and Irish fairy tales continue to delight audiences throughout the Illinois Valley, NCI ARTworks said in a news release. Kelly splits her time between professional storytelling at arts, culture and wellness events and dogsitting.

In addition to the Kelly story hour at 2 p.m. at the NCI ARTworks gallery, guests also can attendd the art exhibition of Tony Seabolt’s geometric abstracts and Jeanne O’Melia’s unique, whimsical papier-mâché work. A private viewing of their work can be arranged at any time by emailing outreach@nciartworks.com.