Anthem’s Grand Illusion to tribute Styx at Raue Center

Get ready for a night of unforgettable music as Anthem’s Grand Illusion takes the stage on Friday, March 21 at 8 p.m. at the Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake. (Jeff Gordon)

Get ready for a night of unforgettable music as Anthem’s Grand Illusion takes the stage on Friday, March 21 at 8 p.m. at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake.

This spectacular tribute show celebrates the iconic sounds of Styx and their timeless progressive rock masterpieces that have captivated audiences for decades.

According to a news release, Anthem’s Grand Illusion is performed by the talented members of Anthem Classic Rock & Beyond, who meticulously recreate the Styx musical style with exceptional lead vocals and stunning four-part harmonies.

Their live performances deliver a fully immersive musical experience that pays homage to not only Styx but also beloved rock anthems from artists like Bon Jovi, Journey, REO Speedwagon, Boston, Led Zeppelin and Queen, among others.

Featuring lead vocalist and guitarist Kevin Willison and a cast of seasoned musicians, Anthem boasts over two decades of experience entertaining audiences across the Midwest. With a repertoire that has captivated crowds at over 80 events in just their first six years, the band has quickly become a staple in the Chicago music scene.

Tickets start at $35 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.