‘I and You’ conjures compelling 90 minutes at Citadel Theatre in Lake Forest

With the advent of screen technology, there are not many in the past few generations who embrace poetry and literature. The show “I and You,” written by Lauren Gunderson, is an interesting take on the appreciation of poetry and photography by two modern-day high schoolers – but with an interesting angle.

Director Scott Shallenbarger clearly rose to the challenge of making a two-person cast hold an audience in the palms of their respective hands. The 90-minute play runs through March 23 at Citadel Theatre in Lake Forest, with no intermission.

We were able to enjoy the talents of Arya Halbleib, who understudies the role of Caroline (Amia Korman is cast in the part), a high school student trapped by the four walls of her room and unable to attend school regularly due to an undefined illness that could prove to be fatal.

Jay Westbrook played the role of Anthony with such ease and credibility that it was hard to believe he was not a high schooler who just wandered onto the stage. To have such young actors play highs and lows and exhibit a wide range of emotions without overacting is no easy feat.

When Anthony appears in Caroline’s room with a flourish, one wonders at first if he has a nefarious purpose. But he defines his role as mysterious, and ultimately we learn they are to collaborate on a poetry project featuring Walt Whitman. Caroline has a clear emotional wall that Anthony must break down and through piece by piece.

She is certain her mother has conjured this setup to make sure she is staying connected and social with her peers. Caroline then guesses that Anthony was assigned to work with her, but ultimately he assures her that it was his choice.

As they navigate their new friendship and learn more about each other through shy and bold questioning alternately, the audience experiences a somewhat voyeuristic look into their world.

The physicality of how both characters navigate through each phase is a testament to a well-directed show, as it never appears repetitive or boring. The young actors both reach different emotional levels that are poignant yet appropriate for the age they portray.

Woven through the story in many twists and turns is the clever use of Whitman’s poetry and prose, which we learn is appreciated by each of them for different reasons. Anthony, a basketball player, is intelligent and appreciates the timeless artistry of Whitman’s words. Toward the last third of the show, Caroline delivers a monologue on Whitman’s use of the word “you” in such a wonderfully interpretive fashion that it makes you want to reread “Leaves of Grass.”

Their story is compelling and makes you engage in a bit of guesswork of your own.

The lighting design by Jodi Williams and the scenic design by David Solotke help draw a bow on this unusual look at life, art and death. This is a show that renews your faith in how each generation learns about all three.

