Works by Tchaikovsky and Sibelius on tap for upcoming Symphony Orchestra concerts

Samuel Vargas will perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra during its April 5 & 6 concerts. (Photo provided by the Elgin Symphony Orchestra)

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will feature works by Tchaikovsky and Sibelius during the April 5 and 6 concerts.

The ESO will welcome acclaimed guest violinist Samuel Vargas to perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. Vargas has received Sphinx Competition and Yamaha Young Performing Artist awards, and has built worldwide recognition, having performed on tours in 40 countries, where he collaborated with acclaimed artists including Gustavo Dudamel, Simon Rattle, Daniel Barenboim, Claudio Abbado and Christian Vasquez, according to a news release.

Inspired by remote northern landscapes, Sibelius’ Fifth Symphony takes listeners on a journey through nature. The work was commissioned by the Finnish government to commemorate the composer’s fiftieth birthday in 1915, according to the release.

“To me, Sibelius' Fifth Symphony conveys both the beauty and the raw power of nature. One moment the music is calm and peaceful, the next it is wild and unwieldy. At times, it can make you feel like you’re lost in those woods. But just as the panic begins to sink in, you find a clearing, looking out at the most-breath taking and glorious view you have ever seen,” Music Director Chad Goodman said in the release.

The performance will open with “Fiesta!” by Jimmy López.

Goodman will provide a pre-concert talk one hour before each concert. The talk is free to ticket holders. Concerts will be held at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 5, and 2:30 p.m., Sunday, April 6, concerts are available at ElginSymphony.org and through the Elgin Symphony Orchestra Box Office, 20 DuPage Court, or by phone at 847-888-4000. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.

Ticket prices start at $20 for adults. Student tickets are $10, and children age 17 and younger qualify for free tickets when accompanied by a paid adult. Free youth tickets can only be ordered through the ESO Box Office.