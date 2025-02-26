5 Things to Do: Scouting for Food, Taste of Ireland and more in Kane County

Cameron Mickelson loads the micro pantry outside the Milledgeville United Methodist Church October 11. The micro pantry was Mickelson's Eagle Scout project offering canned and dry food items for those in need. (Michael Krabbenhoeft/mkrabbenhoeft@saukvalley.com)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

Penguin Watch Party: From 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, there will be a Penguin Watch Party in the Helen Gale Story Room at the St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. Sixth Ave. There will be a penguin livestream at the library. Families will watch the penguin’s antics and participate in penguin-themed crafts and activities. For more information, visit scpld.libnet.info/event/12446785 . Scouting for Food: From Saturday, March 1, through Friday, March 15, local fire units will team up with Scouting America to collect food donations. Participants include Three Fires Council, Ottawa District, Chippewa District and more. Other units are welcome to sign up to help collect donations at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfBFqMcVHYkcq9Jo9p1Iq8BqiOCpLOxU4zyJ_nEhyP-czkoeQ/viewform . The event’s headquarters will be at 415 N. Second St. in St. Charles . For more information, visit facebook.com/events/8627486510641670/?_rdr . Date Night Throwing Workshop: From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, a Date Night Throwing Workshop will take place at Thrown Threads, 125 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia . For $130, couples will learn the basics of pottery throwing together. Participants will create their own bowl, cup or shot glass with a fun twist: a friendly throwing competition between partners. Each person will be able to select two of their pieces for firing. Registration is for two people, so only one quantity should be selected at checkout. Spots are limited, so couples are encouraged to reserve their place soon. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/date-night-throwing-workshop-for-2/2025-03-07/ . Taste of Ireland: From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, there will be a virtual cooking class to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day hosted by the St. Charles Public Library. Participants will learn to make a hearty shepherd’s pie and bake traditional Irish soda bread. Cooking instructor Kristyn Slick will lead the class and participants will cook along in their own kitchens. A Zoom link and recipes will be sent ahead of time. For more information or to find the webinar link, visit scpld.libnet.info/event/12741167 . Compete for BFEE – Ultimate Spring Fling Scavenger Hunt: From 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 22, the Batavia Foundation for Educational Excellence will host its second scavenger hunt through downtown Batavia, followed by a reception at Pal Joey’s, 31 N. River St., Batavia . At 5:30 p.m., participants should meet at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. For $150, teams of up to four players will work together to raise funds for the foundation through a fun-filled scavenger hunt across the city. This community fundraiser will take place rain or shine. After the hunt, participants can relax at the reception with dinner, a cash bar and raffle prizes. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/compete-for-bfee-ultimate-spring-fling-scavenger-hunt/ .

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kane-county-chronicle/local-events.