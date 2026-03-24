Tickets on sale now for Midwest Tulip Fest at Kuiper’s in Maple Park

Tickets are now on sale for the Midwest Tulip Festival at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park. (Sandy Bressner)

A sure sign that spring is on the way is the Midwest Tulip Fest, held annually in April and May at Kuiper’s Family Farm in Maple Park.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which is marking its 25th anniversary this year.

Emily Hauptman of Glendale Heights and Brandon Valente of St. Challes walk among the flower fields during the Midwest Tulip Festival at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Guests can enjoy more than 700,000 tulips across 8 acres, featuring 30 different varieties. Visitors can enjoy the beauty of the blooms, cut and take their own bouquet home while also taking part in fun farm activities and indulge in a variety of food and drink offerings.

Kuipers will also host a Blooms & Brushes event from 2-4 p.m. or 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 8. Guests will paint their masterpiece surrounded by the blooming tulip fields. Tickets include admission to the Midwest Tulip Fest, all supplies and instructions, and one drink from the Tulip Tavern.

Admission Information:

● Weekdays: $19.99 per person online

● Weekends: $24.99 per person online

● U-Cut Tulips: $19.99 for a U-Cut Tulip Carrier and 10 tulips

From now through March 31, tickets are $5 off when the code FlashSale26 is used at check out online.

Kuipers will also have their Annual Pass for $79.99 per person, which includes unlimited visits to the Midwest Tulip Fest and Pumpkin FunFarm in the fall.

Admission includes access to the tulip fields, fun farm attractions for the kids and live music on weekends.

An opening date has not yet been set, but will likely be near the end of April, running through mid-May. Bloom times depend on weather, so guests are encouraged to check the website for tulip bloom progress before visiting.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Kuipersfamilyfarm.com.