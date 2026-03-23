Tributes to grunge, prog rock & Creed at the Arcada Theatre this weekend

Prognosis, a tribute to progressive rock bands, will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on March 28. (Image provided by Onesti Entertainment )

Comedy and ‘90s rock nostalgia will take the stage this month at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles.

The venue’s packed March lineup features a night of high-energy stand-up from comedian Jim Breuer along with a throwback celebration of the grunge era during Grungefest, a tribute to the music that defined a generation and many more performers.

Grunge Fest – March 26

Go back to the early ‘90s grunge music scene with Grunge Fest at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26. The night will feature tribute bands to Stone Temple Pilots and Alice in Chains, two of the biggest bands of that era. This show celebrates the music, attitude and legacy of two of the biggest bands who shaped a generation.

The Music of Nickelback & Creed – March 27

A salute to two of the biggest bands of the late-‘90s, as cover bands SIYM and My Sacrifice pay tribute the music of Nickelback and Creed at 8 p.m. Friday, March 27. Nickelback is best known for hits “Photograph,” “How You Remind Me” and “Rockstar,” and Creed is best known for hits “Higher” and “Arms Wide Open.”

Prognosis – March 28

Prognosis will pay tribute to the biggest progressive rock bands and artists, including Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Genesis, YES, Supertramp, King Crimson, Emerson, Lake, & Palmer, Jethro Tull, Tears For Fears and many more, at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Prognosis was formed out of a love for the elements that have defined the prog rock genre: folk, jazz, rock and classical music, matched to challenging time signatures.

For more information about these shows and more, or to purchase tickets, visit arcadalive.com.