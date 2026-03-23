Stage 212 in La Salle presents ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ in April

“The Play That Goes Wrong” will be presented April 17-19 and 24-26 at Stage 212, 700 First St., LaSalle. Friday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinee performances begin at 2 p.m. (Image provided by Stage 212)

Spring stumbles into Stage 212 in La Salle when “The Play That Goes Wrong,” the hilarious, global phenomenon of a comedy by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, hits the stage in April.

According to a news release, “The Play That Goes Wrong” follows the ill-fated opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest show, a murder mystery that unravels at every turn.

Props malfunction, cues are missed, lines go awry and the set itself seems determined to sabotage the performance, yet the valiant amateurs press on with unwavering commitment. What unfolds is a fast-paced cascade of physical comedy and escalating mayhem.

Appearing in the cast are Robbie Malerk as Chris/Inspector Carter, Alex Guerrero as Robert/Thomas Colleymoore, Nick Adams as Max/Cecil Haversham/Arthur the gardener, Scott Harl as Dennis/Perkins the Butler, AJ Botero as Trevor/Sound Tech, Charlie Dominguez as Jonathan/Charles Haversham, Paige Ellerbrock as Sandra/Florence Colleymoore, Anna Klobnak as Annie/Stage Manager and Jeff Sudakov, Tea Lamboley and Mary C. Gramsas as the Stage Crew.

Production staff includes director Deb Lenhausen, producer Natalie Smigel, assistant director Forrest Boes, stage manager/prop coordinator Kelly Johnson, costume coordinator Vicky Bickel, set construction crew Tieman Builders, Scot Smigel and Natalie Smigel, light operator Thomas Bickel, sound operator Victoria Schultz and stagehand Maxwell Brousse.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” will be presented April 17-19 and 24-26 at Stage 212, 700 First St., LaSalle. Friday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinee performances begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets will be available to the general public for $17 beginning April 6, and may be purchased by visiting the box office Monday 4 - 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. - noon, or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

A full description and content warnings for “The Play That Goes Wrong” can be found at stage212.org.