Pancheros Mexican Grill coming to Princeton, Sterling later this year

Pancheros Mexican Grill, a fast-casual Mexican restaurant, is coming to Princeton and Sterling in late 2026. (Photo provided by Pancheros Mexican Grill)

Pancheros Mexican Grill, a fresh-Mex brand known for “Burritos Better Built,” will be opening in Sterling and Princeton later this year.

The fast-casual restaurant is known for fresh-pressed tortillas, made-to-order burritos and perfectly mixed bites, thanks to its custom ingredient-mixing tool, Bob the Tool®, according to a news release.

The Iowa-based company on March 24 announced a new partnership with Mex Midwest, a multi-unit restaurant group expanding its portfolio of leading fast-casual brands.

The first Pancheros restaurant under the Mex Midwest group is planned to open in Princeton as early as this summer, with a second location opening in Sterling this fall.

Led by fast-causal industry veterans Jeremy Music and Rob Bowers, Mex Midwest brings extensive multi-brand franchising experience, spanning Scooter’s Coffee, Wingstop, Jersey Mike’s, Smalls Sliders and Billy Sim’s BBQ.

“As we diversify and grow our portfolio, our eyes are set on Pancheros,” Bowers, VP of operations and operating partner at Mex Midwest, said in the news release. “We seek out brands that deliver on operational excellence, supportive leadership and offer craveable food that builds loyal communities. Pancheros checks every box.”

Currently, Pancheros has 27 locations throughout its home state of Iowa and four in Illinois, in addition to 43 other locations across the U.S.

With a consistent record of multi-unit success and a shared people-first philosophy, the Mex Midwest team is well-positioned to drive Pancheros into the next chapter of growth throughout the region.

“Welcoming franchisees of this caliber into our system reinforces the momentum we’re seeing across the brand,” Rodney Anderson, president and founder of Pancheros Mexican Grill, said in the news release. “Rob and Jeremy demonstrate what it takes to grow multiple restaurant concepts across the industry. Their priorities align with ours, and I’m certain they’ll continue to foster the positive environment we look for in our restaurants and communities. We could not be more excited to have them on board and to continue growing throughout the Midwest.”

Additional units will follow, as the Mex Midwest and Pancheros teams are actively surveying sites throughout the Midwest.

For information about the company, visit pancheros.com.