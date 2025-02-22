Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band return to Cantigny in Wheaton this summer

The U.S. Army turns 250 in 2025, and Cantigny in Wheaton is planning a months-long celebration this summer, including special exhibits at the First Division Museum, programs for families and a special performance by Actor and Humanitarian Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band.

The band, which is a Gary Sinise Foundation program, has performed more than 580 concerts around the globe to uplift our nation’s heroes along with their families who have sacrificed so much, according to a news release from Cantigny.

“Everyday at Cantigny we’re honored to celebrate and commemorate the service and sacrifice of all who have served,” Matt LaFond, executive director, said in the news release. “Continuing in the tradition of Colonel Robert R. McCormick, our founder, we look forward to welcoming service members and their families and inviting our community to join us for an exciting series of engaging and educational programs and events.”

Javier Martinez, a United States Marine Corps Veteran and retired history teacher at Kaneland High School, gives a tour of the tanks at Cantigny Park in Wheaton to students from Wheaton North High School. Martinez is a recipient of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 2023 Smart/Maher National Citizenship Education Teacher Award. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Gary Sinise & Lt. Dan Band

Gary Sinise & Lt. Dan Band will perform at Cantigny Saturday, July 12. Gates open at 2 p.m., the opening act begins at 6 p.m. All proceeds will benefit WSFDV, an Illinois nonprofit whose mission is to provide housing and other living needs to disabled veterans and their families, established in 2005. More information is online at wsfdv.org.

First Division Museum Hosts Special Exhibits and Display of Military Vehicles

The First Division Museum at Cantigny will host a special exhibition, “D-Day Omaha Beach” May 18 to June 22. The exhibit will bring the momentous feats of June 6, 1944 to life with intricate dioramas and life size soldier’s kits. Join exhibit designer, Keith Rocco, for a presentation on May 29 at 6 p.m. for a discussion.

This exhibit augments the museum’s story of the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division service on D-Day that includes the exhibition, “Nothing But Victory,” an interactive outdoor sculptural exhibition, commissioned in honor of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in France.

Additionally, Cantigny’s popular fleet of antique military vehicles, from WWI to present, including the Bell UH-1 Iroquois Helicopter (Huey), will be on display.

Celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday

The Illinois National Guard and the Association of the U.S. Army will honor Col. Robert McCormick in June with a ceremony that coincides with the Army’s 250th Birthday and a reunion of hundreds of 1st Infantry Division veterans and service members. McCormick served in the 1st Infantry Division during World War I, was a founder of the American Legion, and established Cantigny American Legion Post 556 in Wheaton.

Cantigny will host a special concert on Friday, June 20.

On Saturday June 21, families can meet service members, challenge themselves in an inflatable bootcamp, make their own camo, try on historic uniforms and more.

Additional highlights of Cantigny’s Salute to Service

American Legion Post 556 will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 26, with a Color Guard and Rifle Salute, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, Thursday, May 8, which ended WWII in Europe, at the McCormick House.

Enjoy cocktails/mocktails and small bites on Thursday, June 26 and dig deeper into the story of D-Day with a guided tour of the Nothing but Victory D-Day Exhibit with the curator of the First Division Museum.

Special exhibits honoring the 1st Infantry Division’s “Year of the Warrior” and noncommissioned officer of the year

The public can drop in on Fridays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June through August for special programs and opportunities to engage with the First Division Museum’s “Nothing But Victory” outdoor exhibit. Dive into topics like landing crafts, paratroopers and World War II inventions.

For tickets and more information about Cantigny, including hours, attractions and upcoming events, please visit Cantigny.org.