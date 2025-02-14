Rock ’n’ roll heart: Suburban promoter Ron Onesti inducted into Rock Godz Hall of Fame

Concert producer/promoter and entrepreneur Ron Onesti will be inducted into the Rock Godz Hall of Fame Sunday, Feb. 16, at Joe’s Live in Rosemont. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Lifelong music lover and entrepreneur Ron Onesti never really wanted to play rock ’n’ roll. He wanted to produce it.

Specifically, he wanted to produce festivals and concerts. For decades he has done exactly that as promoter and producer of The Arcada Theatre in St. Charles and its counterpart, The Des Plaines Theatre, while earning a backstage pass to shows by some of rock ’n’ roll’s most enduring bands.

His decades-long efforts spent championing live music and helping to preserve classic rock in Chicago will be recognized Sunday when he is inducted into the Rock Godz Hall of Fame during a ceremony Sunday, Feb. 16 at Joe’s Live in Rosemont that will also honor The Buckinghams, The Ides of March, Scott May, Dean Zelinsky, Brad Elvis and Bill “The Buddha” Dickens.

Blues legend Buddy Guy, left, (seen here with Arcada Theatre operator Ron Onesti in this 2023 photo) has headlined the St. Charles venue several times over the years. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment)

Established in 2009 by Cynthia Landeen, the virtual hall of fame celebrates the “unsung heroes of rock ’n’ roll,” including musicians, producers, venue owners and roadies who are dedicated to preserving classic rock.

The organization also recognizes “people like Ron who have theaters and locations that brought music to their communities,” she said. “Ron is a unique, dynamic leader who indeed has long been an unsung hero, but we are taking care of that with this award.”

Onesti says he is humbled by the honor, which he will share with his brother Rich Onesti, vice president of the Onesti Entertainment Corporation. But Onesti doesn’t consider it a valediction so much as fuel for his lifelong love of music.

“It’s been 40 years, and I feel like there’s so much more to do,” said Onesti, a native of Chicago’s Little Italy who now calls Wood Dale home.

His passion for rock music dates back to high school when a neighbor who handled security for a concert promotion firm took him backstage at Chicago’s International Amphitheatre, where he saw the likes of Led Zeppelin, Rush, Alice Cooper, Styx and REO Speedwagon.

Inspired, he started his first business selling concert T-shirts out of a locker at Weber High School in Chicago, where he also served on the student council and as prom chairman. But he didn’t set out to be a promoter.

“Back then there was no such thing as an event producer or promoter,” said Onesti, who initially wanted to be a chemist or a professional baseball player.

After graduating from DePaul University in 1983, he opened a store called Softball City that provided uniforms for semiprofessional baseball teams as well as custom jerseys. He also began organizing baseball trade shows and tournaments, along with festivals for the Italian American community. And he organized about 50 concerts at Hawthorne Race Course, including shows with James Brown and a double bill of Chuck Berry and Little Richard.

In 1996, around the time he sold his store to SportMart, he had an epiphany.

“I realized it wasn’t retail, it was the events that I liked,” he said.

He established a public relations firm, and for a couple of years managed American English, a popular Beatles tribute band whose concert at the Arcada Theatre introduced Onesti to the landmark St. Charles venue. Upon taking over theater operations in March 2005, his team made extensive renovations. He went to work booking early and classic rock ’n’ roll acts and later added a speakeasy-inspired restaurant called Club Arcada. About four years ago, he took over operating the refurbished Des Plaines Theatre and worked similar magic there.

Headliners at the venues include: Toto, Buddy Guy, David Crosby, Todd Rundgren, Mary Wilson, Richard Marx, America, Michael Bolton, The Oak Ridge Boys, Loverboy, Morris Day, John Waite, Rick Springfield, The Smithereens, Night Ranger, Foghat, Blue Oyster Cult, Gloria Gaynor and others whose music “stands the test of time,” according to Onesti.

“I see new generations loving the music,” he said. “For every 65-year-old we have 15- and 20-year-olds,” he said.

But for Onesti, it’s not just about who’s on stage, it’s about who’s in the audience.

“They entrust us to take them away for a little bit. That’s a big responsibility,” he said.

Rock Godz Hall of Fame 2025 Awards Show

When: Doors open at 5 p.m., performance at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16

Where: Joe’s Live Rosemont, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, 847-261-0392

Tickets: Tickets start at $85 at rockgodzhalloffame.com