5 Things to Do in Will County: John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band

John Primer and The Real Deal Blues Band entertain the crowd at the Lake Villa District Library. John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band will perform Friday at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. (Candace H)

1. John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band: 7 p.m., Friday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N Ottawa St., Joliet. Blues legend Primer was bandleader and lead guitarist for Jr. Wells & Sammy Lawhorn, Willie Dixon, Muddy Waters, Magic Slim & The Teardrops. Beverage bar, snack vendor, access to museum galleries and exhibits. For tickets and more information, visit jolietmuseum.org or call 815-723-5201.

2. Black History Month Celebration: A Day of Living History: 11 a.m., Saturday, Fairmont City Community Center, 525 Barry Ave., Lockport. Living history, immersive performances, mural of Black history figures, hands-on workshops, live reenactors and historical exhibits from the Will County. Historical Museum & Illinois State Museum, authentic Black History Month meal served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ($10 online and $15 at event) . For tickets and more information, visit lockportpark.org.

3. SMN Trivia Knight 2025: 6:30-11 p.m., Feb. 22, St. Mary Nativity School, 702 N. Broadway St., Joliet. Cash bar, raffles, tacos, $200 first prize. Ages 21 and up. For tickets and more information, call 815-726-4031.

4. Spiked!: 7-10 p.m., March 7, Joliet Railroad Museum located in the Joliet Gateway Transportation Center, 90 E. Jefferson St., Joliet. Dueling Pianos by Greg Woods Music, entry into railroad museum and train viewing area, heavy appetizers and cash bar. Ages 21 and up. For tickets and more information, visit jolietmuseum.org or call 815- 723-5201.

5. Shamrockin’ Good Time: 7 p..m., March 12, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. A. celebration of Irish culture featuring live artists performing traditional and contemporary Irish music, Irish dancers and bagpipers. Finbar MacCarthy, an authentic Irish balladeer with a focus on pub songs and humor, will headline the event. For tickets and more information, visit rialtosquare.com.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.