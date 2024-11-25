Smash hit ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ extended through June at Aurora theatre

Garrett Forrestal (center) plays Jerry Lee Lewis in "Million Dollar Quartet," the inaugural production at Paramount Theatre’s new Stolp Island Theatre, 5 E. Downer Place, Suite G, in downtown Aurora. Performances have been extended through June 29, 2025. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

Paramount Theatre’s hit “Million Dollar Quartet” has extended its run through June 29, 2025, the theatre announced in a news release.

The show is playing at Paramount’s new Stolp Island Theatre, 5 E. Downer Place, Suite G in downtown Aurora.

The experience is custom produced as an immersive experience, where it has been playing to sold-out audiences since this wildly popular jukebox musical about four rock music legends inaugurated the new theater last July.

A fictionalized account of an impromptu December 1956 meeting between rock ‘n’ roll pioneers Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley at the Sun Records studio in Memphis, Tennessee, “Million Dollar Quartet” consists of 22 songs by Cash, Perkins, Chuck Berry, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, Arthur Crudup and Little Richard including such crowd favorites as “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” among others.

In cast news, Adam Wesley Brown has joined the company as Carl Perkins and will wear Perkins’ blue suede shoes through Dec. 29. Matt McClure will take over the role starting Jan. 8.

Original “Million Dollar Quartet” cast members continue as Garrett Forrestal as Jerry Lee Lewis, Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash, Alex Swindle as Elvis Presley, Dan Leali as Fluke, Madison Palmer as Dyanne, Sam Pearson as Sam Phillips, Jake Saleh as Brother Jay and Haley Jane Schafer as Marion.

The show will take a holiday break Dec. 30 through Jan. 7, 2025 and will resume Wednesday, Jan. 8 and run through June 29, 2025. Show times are Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $65.

For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.