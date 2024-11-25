Led Zeppelin tribute to headline Rialto Square Theatre

Led Zeppelin tribute band Get The Led Out will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Saturday, Feb. 22. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Led Zeppelin tribute band Get the Led Out will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Saturday, Feb. 22.

According to a news release from the theater, Get the Led Out has captured the essence of Led Zeppelin’s music and brought it to a concert stage, from the bombastic and epic to the folky and mystical songs.

The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran multi-instrumentalists who re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin himself never performed. Get the Led Out will bring a high-energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Get the Led Out offers a strong focus on Zeppelin’s early years and touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever, heard in concert. The band will perform an acoustic set with favorites such as “Tangerine” and “Hey, Hey What Can I Do.”

“Led Zeppelin [is] sort of the classical composers of the rock era,” lead vocalist Paul Sinclair said in the release. “I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliché as it sounds, their music is timeless.”

For more information about the band, visit gtlorocks.com/bios.

Ticket prices begin at $39 and can be bought at ticketmaster.com. For more information about the theater, visit www.rialtosquare.com.