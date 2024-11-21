Diva Montell, Jeorge Holmes perform holiday, opera favorites in St. Charles

Diva Montell and Jeorge Holmes will perform inspiring holiday classics at 3 p.m. Dec. 15, in the art gallery of the Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles. (Photo provided by Diva Montell and Jeorge Holmes. )

Two of the Chicago area’s favorite vocalists, Diva Montell and Jeorge Holmes, will perform inspiring holiday season classics and a tribute to the great opera composer, Giacomo Puccini, on the centennial of his passing in 1924.

The concert will be presented at 3 p.m. Dec. 15, in the art gallery of the Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles.

Batavia pianist Marilyn Gans will accompany Montell and Holmes in this performance, which concludes the Fall season of Norris “Music in the Gallery” events.

According to a news release from the Norris Center, Montell began singing at age 6. A versatile soprano, Diva studied vocal performance at DePaul University and the American Conservatory of Music with an emphasis in opera. From Whitney Houston to Barbra Streisand to opera to Broadway, Montell is a compelling and engaging performer across all popular musical genres.

Holmes began singing at age 7, learning much from his father, James G Holmes, and is a baritone-tenor performing a wide array of vocal styles, including Sinatra, Bennett, Buble, Martin, Cole, Diamond, Jones, Presley, Bocelli and the greatest tenor arias of all time, according to the release.

The concert will feature holiday favorites plus the greatest arias and duets from Puccini operas such as La Boheme, Turandot, Madama Butterfly, Tosca, Gianni Schicchi and Manon Lescaut.

For more information and a link to online ticketing, visit www.NorrisCulturalArts.com. Half-priced student tickets are available for this family-friendly concert.